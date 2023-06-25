US Intelligence Knew Weeks Ago of Prigozhin’s Coup Plans

According to the New York Times, US intelligence officials learned weeks ago of the planned Prigozhin insurrection on Friday.

“But unlike with the initial invasion, when U.S. officials declassified the intelligence and then released it to try to deter Mr. Putin from invading, intelligence agencies kept silent about Mr. Prigozhin’s plans. U.S. officials felt that if they said anything, Mr. Putin could accuse them of orchestrating a coup. And they clearly had little interest in helping Mr. Putin avoid a major, embarrassing fracturing of his support.”

Funny he should say that. That’s exactly what he thinks. Why wouldn’t he? The US has made it clear that the goal is to topple Putin.

if they were concerned that Putin would think they were behind it, why admit it now? He’ll definitely think the US was behind it, or the CIA was.

Perhaps it’s vanity. They want us to know how clever they are. No one can pull the wool over their eyes.

