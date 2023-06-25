5 Minutes of Joe Biden’s Idea of Malarkey

The disappearing gun charge against Hunter, the son Joe is very proud of, holds a secret. Hunter is a racist and will quickly blame a Mexican who is “prolly illegal” if it gets him out of trouble.

POLITICO

“In addition to questioning Hallie, police called Hunter to the scene, where he was questioned outside the store’s loading dock area and explained he used the gun for target practice, according to the report.

“At one point, two of Janssen’s employees, described by the police report as “Mexican males,” walked past the loading dock area, and Hunter told a police officer that the store had some suspicious people working for it. Asked if he was referring to those two staffers, Hunter responded, “Yea, prolly illegal,” according to the report.”

He blamed “Mexicans…prolly illegal.”

So proud!

Joe Biden: It’s all a bunch of malarkey.

Bribery is a crime for most Americans, and when Republicans violate FARA, they are charged. Not so with Hunter, even when you have this:

Here’s Hunter with his illegal gun. I couldn’t show the whole photo for obvious reasons. This is from his laptop.

Related