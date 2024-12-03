US-Israel Proxy War in NW Syria Against Assad-Iran-Russia Blows Up

The Biden regime has another proxy war for Donald Trump to deal with when he becomes president. We are fighting a proxy war in Syria, which is in chaos.

Syria is collapsing under the weight of another proxy Civil War, with the US and Israel and ‘noble rebels’ on one side and Russia, Iran, Assad, and Jihadists on the other.

Al Nusra (Al Qaida and ISIS affiliates) is taking over the country. They have seized the city of Aleppo. Turkey allegedly backs them, and Jake Sullivan has said Al-Qaida is on our side in Syria.

Syria’s civil war started in 2011 after an uprising against President Bashar Assad’s rule. Five foreign powers have a military presence in the country, including the U.S., Russia, and Iran. Forces opposed to Assad, along with U.S.-backed fighters, control more than a third of the country. Israel holds the Golan Heights, which it seized in its 1967 war with its Arab neighbors. On Monday, Iranian-backed Iraqi militias deployed to Syria to back the government’s counteroffensive.

The narrative is that the US media is using noble rebels to save Syria from Assad, but they are Sunni Jihadists fighting Shias. All the jihadists are bad guys.

Congress funded so-called rebels in Syria for years.

Joe Kent said we are in an endless cycle of violence and a regime change war that the US has pushed.

Israel, for its part, said they are deeply concerned that Jihadists have control of Assad’s chemicals.

We need to be out of Syria. We’re helping no one, certainly not Americans. This is another spear in World War III.

The entirety of Northern Syria is collapsing. This is Halfaya near the city of Hama. Bear in mind that a finger in the air combined with shouts of Allahu Akbar is never a good sign. pic.twitter.com/LNV7c4kpTG — ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) November 30, 2024

Darren Beattie and Jack Posobiec discuss what they say is a regime change war in Syria that US intelligence allegedly started, training terrorists and calling them freedom fighters. Turkish Jihadist-trained forces are leading the attack on this primarily Christian city of Aleppo.

Operation Timber Sycamore, launched by the Obama CIA and directed by John Brennan and Hillary Clinton … was one of the largest CIA dirty wars ever conducted in their entire history, to launch a regime change against Assad in Syria pic.twitter.com/9qPwDE72i1 — Jack Poso (@JackPosobiec) December 3, 2024

Christians of Aleppo have fled to the Kurdish neighborhoods where the Kurds, even the elderly women, are taking up arms to defend Kurds and Christians. But how long can they resist Turkish-backed jihadists? The world must support the Kurds, the only democratic forces in Syria. pic.twitter.com/JzdzXQumXH — ‌Hemdad Mehristani (@Mehristani) November 30, 2024

The rebels in Aleppo are already targeting the Christian community. Aleppo’s Christians are reportedly trapped and cannot leave the city. Pray for Syrian Christians, they are the real victims in this war. pic.twitter.com/8MFYzQUEbr — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) November 30, 2024

PBS Explained Who the Principle Players Are

Syrian government troops have long controlled a large part of the country thanks to allied forces dispatched by Russia and Iran. Assad’s forces control most of the major population centers, including the capital, Damascus, and cities in Syria’s center, south and east. The Syrian government’s capture of Aleppo in late 2016 was a turning point in the conflict, and their loss of the city in recent days is a major setback. Iran’s military advisers and proxy fighters have played a critical role in shoring up Assad’s forces throughout the war. But Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group, which is backed by Iran, has been weakened in its recent war with Israel and Iran has been distracted by the conflict. On Monday, Iranian-backed Iraqi militias deployed to Syria to back the government’s counteroffensive. Russia’s military has supported Assad from the Mediterranean coast, where it maintains its only naval base outside the former Soviet Union, and at the Hemeimeem air base in Latakia province, which is home to hundreds of Russian troops. But much of its attention and resources have been focused on its war in Ukraine. Insurgent groups, backed mainly by Turkey Anti-government forces are led by the insurgent Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, which long served as al-Qaida’s branch in Syria and is considered a terrorist group by the U.N. as well as countries including the U.S. HTS controls much of northwest Syria and, in 2017, set up a “salvation government” to run day-to-day affairs in the region. In recent years, its leader Abu Mohammed al-Golani has sought to remake the group’s image, cutting ties with al-Qaida, ditching hard-line officials, and vowing to embrace pluralism and religious tolerance. Other insurgent groups include Noureddine el-Zinki, which was formerly backed by the U.S., before it joined the HTS-led alliance. A Turkish-backed coalition of groups known as the Syrian National Army has attacked areas, including the northern town of Tel Rifaat, controlled by the U.S.-backed and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces. Chinese fighters from the Turkistan Islamic Party and Chechen fighters from the former Soviet Union have taken part in the battles in the country’s northwest, according to Syrian opposition activists. Turkey, which controls parts of northern Syria, will not say how many troops it has in the country. Syrian Democratic Forces, backed by the US The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, a U.S.-backed coalition of groups, controls large parts of eastern Syria. The SDF has battled the Islamic State group, capturing the last sliver of land held by the extremists in eastern Syria. About 900 American troops are stationed in Syria’s east to guard against a resurgence by the extremist group. SDF forces still control several neighborhoods of Aleppo encircled by insurgents. Opposition activists have said that insurgents are willing to let those fighters cross to northeast Syria, but it was not immediately clear if the Kurdish-led forces will do so. Turkey considers the principal Kurdish faction of the SDF to be linked to the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, which it and its allies regard as a terrorist group.

