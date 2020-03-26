US leads world in virus cases, actually de Blasio’s NYC is in the lead

The media announced that the United States now leads the world in confirmed coronavirus cases. They failed to mention that New York City is the reason we are in the lead and there are reasons why.

The Hill reported the numbers along with a negative study and a negative report from a senior fellow at the Center for Global Development.

The New York Times saw it as an opportunity to bash Donald Trump’s response to the virus. They ignore the fact that Democrats were impeaching him at the time, distracting him. And not one Democrat cared about the virus. When the President banned travel on January 31st, he was bashed as a xenophobe and racist. In fact, he acted courageously.

The U.S. is taking the lead with an almost irrelevant number. We have a third of the deaths of China, but, more than that, China is lying. As for the other countries, including Italy, we have a much larger population, we are third in the world in population.

How many of these new cases are because we are testing more? We don’t know.

The map as of 6 p.m. shows the U.S. in the lead in the number of cases as the testing improves. China claims they have 3,291 deaths and any new cases are from people traveling from other countries. The one thing you can be certain of is communists lie.

The U.S. trajectory is climbing with 14,000 new cases on Wednesday. As the testing increases, so do the cases.

We don’t want to downplay this. The virus is serious. It is bad.

A study from the University of Washington on Thursday warned that between 38,000 and 162,000 people could die in the United States in the next four months from the virus, and that hospital capacity could be overwhelmed as soon as the second week of April.

WOW, CAN’T IMAGINE WHY NEW YORK CITY IS LEADING

New York is the leader with 37,802 cases, doing far worse than California and Washington who appear to have it under control. There are good reasons for that.

Half of New York’s cases are in New York City where Mayor Bill de Blasio did nothing. The media seems unwilling to hold him accountable.

The hospitals are in meltdown and the virus is starting to increase out further on the island.

New York City told the residents to go ahead with the Chinese New Year celebration in February when everyone knew we should not be congregating.

Today our city is celebrating the #LunarNewYear parade in Chinatown, a beautiful cultural tradition with a rich history in our city. I want to remind everyone to enjoy the parade and not change any plans due to misinformation spreading about #coronavirus. https://t.co/bwCnIb7j8H — Commissioner Oxiris Barbot (@NYCHealthCommr) February 9, 2020

DE BLASIO’S HEALTH COMMISSIONER

The city health commissioner, a week after the President banned travel from China, told everyone it is not transmitted by community spread.

How much of a risk is the new coronavirus to New York City? Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot explains to @InsideCityHall how likely it is to transmit the virus. #NY1Politics pic.twitter.com/mUbU8F0p3N — Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) February 7, 2020

Look at this:

She needs to be removed from her position.

Despite this development, New Yorkers remain at low risk for contracting #COVID19. As we confront this emerging outbreak, we need to separate facts from fear, and guard against stigma and panic. — Commissioner Oxiris Barbot (@NYCHealthCommr) March 2, 2020

Political correctness seriously affected New York City:

Standing with Chinese community leaders and my colleagues today because we will not tolerate rising xenophobia and anti-Asian/anti-Chinese sentiment we’ve seen related to Coronavirus. The virus of misinformation is a greater threat than Coronavirus itself.#FactsMatter pic.twitter.com/DIIXSlY9jj — Mark Treyger (@MarkTreyger718) February 6, 2020

While the media uses the disease to hurl insults at the President, they let de Blasio skate. He is the man directly responsible for this New York City spread.

How about this in mid-February:

Irrational fears about coronavirus and prejudice are hurting our Asian small businesses. To be clear: there are currently no cases of the virus in NYC. Today I join w/@CM_MargaretChin, @ChinatownNYC to ask you to visit, eat, shop and #SupportChinatown pic.twitter.com/P542ZMdEeN — Carlina Rivera 利華娜 (@CarlinaRivera) February 12, 2020

This is the buffoon who is at least partly responsible, not the President:

Big mystery there how NYC was hit so hard. pic.twitter.com/9YOrvaeevI — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 25, 2020