Proof Socialized Medicine Does NOT Work

This is the proof single-payer doesn’t work. United States healthcare does work.

SOCIALIZED MEDICINE IS A FAILURE

The United States is doing much better in terms of death rates than the countries with socialized medicine. That holds true for the pandemic.

The death rate for any illness in the USA is going up but still very low at 3.3 per million, Spain is 89 per million, Italy is 124 per million, the Netherlands is 25 per million, and Great Britain is 7.2 per million.

The fatality rate for coronavirus in Italy is 10%, Spain is 7.5%, France is 5.8%, Netherlands 5.8%, Great Britain 5%, the USA is 1.4 %.

You won’t get the care under socialized medicine that you get with our healthcare. It is the best in the world.