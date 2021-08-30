US leaves Afghanistan, thanks the ‘generous host nation’, leaves people behind

By
M. Dowling
-
4

The US left Afghanistan as the Taliban slaughters Americans and Afghans who helped us. US Centcom just announced they completed the withdrawal.

General Kenneth McKenzie called Taliban-controlled Afghanistan “our generous host nation.” He claimed the Taliban were helpful.

Where is our fake president, by the way?

He assured us the diplomatic mission begins and he’s sure they can get the Americans out. It will cost a lot of money and money will be hanging from US helicopters.

McKenzie said that he “thinks they did a very good job getting people out.”

Kaitlyn Collins reported: No American citizens were on the last few flights out of Afghanistan, Gen. McKenzie says. A senior State Department official said earlier there were about 250 left who wanted to leave.

The Left is going to try and say ‘war is over,’ but it’s only just begun. Terrorists now have a country and $83 billion in weapons and equipment.

Watch the WOKE General live.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

4 COMMENTS

  2. The “War Is Over”, so where in the Damn Hell is the “President”. Where is the briefing. Wake Up Joe. Joe, Joe, JOE, WAKE UP!!!!!

    This “General” McKenzie is worse than Austin or Kirby. The only “Useful” is the Useful Idiot General.

  4. As long as America survives and lives, Joe Biden will go down as the most traitorous, ignorant, moronic president we’ve ever had.

Leave a Reply