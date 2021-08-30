US leaves Afghanistan, thanks the ‘generous host nation’, leaves people behind

















The US left Afghanistan as the Taliban slaughters Americans and Afghans who helped us. US Centcom just announced they completed the withdrawal.

General Kenneth McKenzie called Taliban-controlled Afghanistan “our generous host nation.” He claimed the Taliban were helpful.

In an answer to a question from @WSJ's @NancyAYoussef, CENTCOM Gen. McKenzie says that, while we kept the time of our final flights secret from the Taliban, "they were actually helpful and useful to us as we closed down operations." pic.twitter.com/Q85WNCqX06 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 30, 2021

Where is our fake president, by the way?

He assured us the diplomatic mission begins and he’s sure they can get the Americans out. It will cost a lot of money and money will be hanging from US helicopters.

McKenzie said that he “thinks they did a very good job getting people out.”

Kaitlyn Collins reported: No American citizens were on the last few flights out of Afghanistan, Gen. McKenzie says. A senior State Department official said earlier there were about 250 left who wanted to leave.

The Left is going to try and say ‘war is over,’ but it’s only just begun. Terrorists now have a country and $83 billion in weapons and equipment.

Watch the WOKE General live.

Good luck to the Americans and our friends and allies who were apparently left behind and stranded in Afghanistan by the Biden administration. pic.twitter.com/V4OTkq5DY1 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 30, 2021

Well since it seems the Biden Administration couldn’t be bothered to get Americans out of Afghanistan at least they’re bringing back… Wait for it… Convicted rapists! I’m sure the vetting has been very thorough and none of this will be brought here. Democrat policies at work! https://t.co/NJ2TyFZd5j — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 30, 2021

