US Media: “Leading Star” Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for President

According to Jason Lemon, senior politics editor at Newsweek, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is increasingly being discussed as a leading star within the Democrat Party. He writes, “with some suggesting she could be a 2028 contender for the party’s presidential nomination.

Lemon suggests this is their response to their defeat in the 2024 election.

Ocasio-Cortez “has emerged as one of the Democrats many see to be pushing back in a way that resonates with the party’s base,” the editor writes.

He notes she has held massive rallies with [fellow communist] Bernie Sanders. He doesn’t mention that the same thousands appear at every radical rally and protest. It’s thousands, but it’s still the minority in the Democrat Party.

“A CNN poll from March 6 to 9 showed that Ocasio-Cortez was the top politician among Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents when asked which “one person best reflects the core values” of the party, Lemon wrote.

“While Ocasio-Cortez may be seen as best at representing the party’s values, a poll carried out by Morning Consult from March 14 to 16 showed her in third place,” with Harris and Buttigieg leading. She tied with anti-Tesla Tim Walz in Minnesota and fell behind the fellow who helped burn down California, Gavin Newsom.

Other polls had Harris ahead. The candidates who are leading are Marxists.

AOC’s Leading Role

This follows a report by The Hill claiming she “is positioning herself in a leading role among Democrats as discontent grows among the party’s base in the second Trump era.

“Ocasio-Cortez is on the road with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) as part of their “Fighting Oligarchy” tour aimed at rallying Democrats. The progressive congresswoman has also been one of the loudest critics of Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer’s (D-N.Y.) decision to vote for a House GOP-drafted government funding bill last week, so much so that she’s been floated as a potential primary challenger against him.

The “fighting oligarchy” tour? What kind of fresh Hell is this? Progressives set up a judicial oligarchy.

Cortez is “someone who could fill what critics say is a leadership vacuum within the party.

“Some of the most effective, strategic, and response leadership happening at this moment is coming from Rep. Ocasio-Cortez. And she’s doing it better than many Democrats that we see nationally,” said Abbas Alawieh. He is a senior progressive strategist. “She is reminding the party what real leadership that is responsive to the energy of movements actually looks like.”

‘Progressive’ is the keyword here. The Progressives of the 1920s and of today are communists.

Sen. Chuck Schumer recently backed off from closing down the government because it would have hurt the party more than not. This became the impetus for the Marxist oligarchy fighters tour.

The Town Halls and MSM

The Hill article noted that “angry constituents” are showing up at town halls. These are the same Marxists who go to rallies, protests, and riots. Many are paid. They come from Progressive groups. The crowds include the Indivisibles, The Troublemakers, Move On, Disruption Project, Rise & Resist, and the Democratic Socialists of America. All but Move On, funded by people like George Soros and Hillary Clinton, are Act Blue-funded projects.

In a New York Times article, As the Left Looks to 2028, It Waits on Ocasio Cortez’s Big Decision:

“Though there is little agreement about who will emerge to guide progressives into a post-Sanders era, virtually everyone interviewed said there was one clear leader for the job: Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.”

The Guardian article, Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and the courage to brawl for the working class say they are rallying huge crowds with a message to reshape the Democratic party. They don’t mention the crowds are Marxists.

Reshape means Progressives are making their move to take full control of the party. It’s their opportunity.

NBC News: “Democrats are desperately searching for new leaders. AOC is stepping into the void. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is hitting the road with Bernie Sanders this week as even once-skeptical Democrats seek to elevate the progressive star in their fight against Trump.”

NBC notes, “Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif, publicly urged Ocasio-Cortez to launch a primary challenge against Schumer in 2028 if he runs for re-election, and several House Democrats told NBC News that her colleagues also privately pushed her to do so at a party retreat last week.”

The Peacock network mentioned the “massive crowds” but failed to mention who the crowds represent.

Monica Crowley Weighs In

Lisa Boothe asked Monica Crowley about Sandy Cortez’s chances in a Fox News segment on Friday.

Crowley said AOC has “tremendous grassroots support.” She was an “early adopter of social media” and is constantly “connecting directly to voters.”

However, Crowley doesn’t think she will change people’s minds in 2028. “The lesson of this last 2024 election and Donald Trump’s landslide mandate victory is that the country has had enough of the radical Left. It’s had enough of socialism; it’s had enough of cancel culture and wokeness. And it rejected roundly all of those things. So, I don’t think in four short years the country is going to say, ‘We need more communism.'”

What about in eight if the Democrat Party is only the Progressive Party, or is that a done deed? What Democrats, outside of John Fetterman, are moderate?

