Bernie Sanders Storms Off When Asked an Obvious Question

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

Communist Bernie Sanders is “so impressed” with Alexandra’s work in the Senate. When the reporter asked if he’d like to see AOC in the Senate, he stormed off. He didn’t want to talk about “Beltway stuff.”

More than likely, he doesn’t want to get in trouble with Chuck Schumer. He plays the game as he works to turn the country into a communist hellhole with his dumb protege.

By the way, the Progressive caucus is the Communist and socialist caucus.

I still remember the good old days when people knew Bernie was a crazy old red diaper baby.

The Democrat Party seems to have been captured by this minority caucus. Unless Democrats abandon these minority members, the country will be in serious trouble. Everything Progressives support is wrong for America, for any country.

AOC and Bernie were parading around with their astroturf commie contingent. It’s always the same commies at every event. There are a lot of them, but it’s not as many as people think. The same people go to every leftist event.

AOC lies, and the people love her for it. She is the person The Hill is touting as the leader of the Democrat Party and perhaps the next senator from New York.


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments