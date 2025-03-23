Bernie Sanders Storms Off When Asked an Obvious Question

Communist Bernie Sanders is “so impressed” with Alexandra’s work in the Senate. When the reporter asked if he’d like to see AOC in the Senate, he stormed off. He didn’t want to talk about “Beltway stuff.”

More than likely, he doesn’t want to get in trouble with Chuck Schumer. He plays the game as he works to turn the country into a communist hellhole with his dumb protege.

By the way, the Progressive caucus is the Communist and socialist caucus.

I still remember the good old days when people knew Bernie was a crazy old red diaper baby.

The Democrat Party seems to have been captured by this minority caucus. Unless Democrats abandon these minority members, the country will be in serious trouble. Everything Progressives support is wrong for America, for any country.

AOC and Bernie were parading around with their astroturf commie contingent. It’s always the same commies at every event. There are a lot of them, but it’s not as many as people think. The same people go to every leftist event.

GPS DATA EXPOSES ASTROTURFING AT DENVER BERNIE-AOC RALLY That massive Bernie Sanders and AOC rally in Denver? Turns out it wasn’t as “grassroots” as advertised. Despite claims of 34,000 attendees, GPS data analysis reveals the real number was closer to 20,000—still big,… https://t.co/Mw3WLhxfWk pic.twitter.com/V4dXwqumNT — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 23, 2025

AOC lies, and the people love her for it. She is the person The Hill is touting as the leader of the Democrat Party and perhaps the next senator from New York.

.@AOC was in Arizona on Thursday with Bernie Sanders, lying to her audience as she talked about politicians lying to the American people. She talked about the middle class at the same time she is being investigated for having illegals on her congressional staff. AOC also lied… pic.twitter.com/BjFQA2TMyt — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) March 21, 2025

