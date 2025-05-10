US Mediated an Immediate Truce Between Pakistan & India

President Trump announced a major and immediate ceasefire between India and Pakistan. The United States, Vice President JD Vance, and Secretary Rubio mediated the truce. Negotiations will follow. This was accomplished overnight. India downplayed US involvement, but Pakistan praised the US role in the talks.

The two nuclear nations were exchanging missile fire. That’s when the US decided it had to get involved. They reportedly received alarming intelligence. Sec. Rubio and Vice President Vance were closely monitoring the situation.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

Over the past 48 hours, @VP Vance and I have engaged with senior Indian and Pakistani officials, including Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, and National Security Advisors Ajit Doval and Asim Malik.

I am pleased to announce that the Governments of India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site.

We commend Prime Ministers Modi and Sharif on their wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship in choosing the path of peace.

Kashmir is still exchanging gunfire. There might never be peace there. We are still a long way from settling this, but it’s a beginning.

Great work from the President’s team, especially Secretary Rubio. And my gratitude to the leaders of India and Pakistan for their hard work and willingness to engage in this ceasefire. https://t.co/ddDzFMAT3H — JD Vance (@JDVance) May 10, 2025

