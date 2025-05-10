Pentagon Orders: Merit-Based Military Only

Our military is a fighting force whose mission is to control and destroy the enemy. They are warfighters. We can’t have the ‘oppressed’, pearl-clutching whiners running the military and destroying nations like Afghanistan. Thus, two orders came down to change the direction of the military led by the past administration.

One order came from the Pentagon, and one came directly from Secretary Hegseth.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth sent a memo to West Point, the U.S. Naval Academy, and the U.S. Air Force Academy on Friday. The memo stated that all future admissions will be based solely on merit.

“The Department owes it to our nation, our Service Members, and our young Americans applying to the MSAs to ensure admissions to these prestigious institutions are based exclusively on merit,” Hegseth wrote in a memo to the academies.

Secretary of Defense Hegseth directed the service academies, such as West Point, the Naval Academy at Annapolis, the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, and the Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, to admit candidates based solely on merit and other considerations. Other considerations include race, ethnicity, and sex.

He added that this would ensure that only the “most qualified candidates” would be admitted.

Another order came from the Pentagon.

The Pentagon is redirecting the military toward its mission. They ordered the removal of all grievance-industry (DEI, anti-racism, etc.) materials from their libraries.

The US military will only have the most qualified candidates.

Sec. Hegseth is fulfilling a promise to the American people. This is what I voted for.

HEGSETH: “We need to make sure…every general or flag officer is selected for leadership or promotion PURELY based on performance, readiness, and merit.” pic.twitter.com/f9Gvonx2Nt — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 14, 2025

No More Afghanistans. A strong, moral America.

HEGSETH: “If you’re a rifleman and you lose your rifle, they’re throwing the book at you. But if you’re a general who loses a war, you get a promotion.”

End the hearing. Hold the vote. Confirm Hegseth already. pic.twitter.com/6XlnJlI3PH — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) January 14, 2025

China's Trade War, Gold Skyrocketing... Diversify Your Retirement With Zero Fees for Up to Ten Years You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email