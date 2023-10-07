US Regime Outrageously Calls for All Sides to Exercise Restraint

By
M Dowling
-
0
30

Hamas has attacked Israel. As of this morning, 4,000 bombs were dropped, too many of them were direct hits. Militants are attacking innocent people in the towns in the south of Israel, killing women, men, and children. They are dragging women out of their homes, shooting them in the head, and raping their dead bodies.

Hamas has well over 100 kidnapped victims held hostage, over 100 dead, over 800 wounded, and the weapons are provided by Iran. We keep hearing that Putin’s a monster and Russians are terrible, but we just gave Iran $6 billion, and Biden is talking about giving them another $20 billion.

If the past is prologue, this money will go to attacking Israel and possibly the US or some other ally. Palestinian terrorists are supported by Iran, a vicious terrorist state seeking hegemony in the region.

That takes me to the following comment from the US Office of Palestinian Affairs. Whoever wrote this should definitely be fired. It’s disgraceful. The US is calling for all sides to exercise restraint. Israel is being viciously attacked; they are our allies; and this regime is calling for them to exercise restraint? This Democrat regime is unspeakably inept.

Look at these monsters:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments