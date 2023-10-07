US Regime Outrageously Calls for All Sides to Exercise Restraint

Hamas has attacked Israel. As of this morning, 4,000 bombs were dropped, too many of them were direct hits. Militants are attacking innocent people in the towns in the south of Israel, killing women, men, and children. They are dragging women out of their homes, shooting them in the head, and raping their dead bodies.

Hamas has well over 100 kidnapped victims held hostage, over 100 dead, over 800 wounded, and the weapons are provided by Iran. We keep hearing that Putin’s a monster and Russians are terrible, but we just gave Iran $6 billion, and Biden is talking about giving them another $20 billion.

If the past is prologue, this money will go to attacking Israel and possibly the US or some other ally. Palestinian terrorists are supported by Iran, a vicious terrorist state seeking hegemony in the region.

That takes me to the following comment from the US Office of Palestinian Affairs. Whoever wrote this should definitely be fired. It’s disgraceful. The US is calling for all sides to exercise restraint. Israel is being viciously attacked; they are our allies; and this regime is calling for them to exercise restraint? This Democrat regime is unspeakably inept.

.@USPalAffairs tweeted out that “all sides” must refrain from violence. We cannot conflate terrorists targeting Israeli civilians and our greatest ally in the region defending itself. Whomever wrote this tweet must be fired and the Biden administration must publicly denounce… pic.twitter.com/YIFaWSYsIE — Rep. Claudia Tenney (@RepTenney) October 7, 2023

ISRAEL – Look at where the blood pools between her legs, she’s already been raped & beaten. Bundled into a truck to be raped some more? There are NO excuses for raping & beating women. To the women supporting Palestine today, you disgust me. pic.twitter.com/GN4pl1PWcC — Elander & the News (@ElanderNews) October 7, 2023

Look at these monsters:

BREAKING: Trump reacts to terrorist attacks inside Israel, calls them a disgrace, says Israel has every right to defend itself. pic.twitter.com/rn4ezTUwxV — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) October 7, 2023

