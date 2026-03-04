US Senate Rejects the War Powers Resolution

The U.S. Senate on March 4, 2026, rejected a bipartisan war powers resolution that would have required congressional approval before President Donald Trump could order further military strikes against Iran. The vote was 47–53, falling mostly along party lines.

All but Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman voted in favor. Fetterman opposed the measure, arguing that cutting off the President’s authority mid-campaign would send the wrong message.

All but Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul voted against the resolution. Paul was the lone Republican to support it.

Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski are concerned that there is no exit strategy, but President Trump probably has one. How can President Trump reveal that? Nonetheless, Collins and Murkowski voted to block the effort.