Ken Paxton's or John Cornyn's Running Mate Is a Lunatic

M Dowling
Austin, Texas, United States – July 25th, 2025 – James Talarico speaking at Powered by The People Democratic Political Rally. Notice how he looks angelic? That’s the same thing they did with Barack Obama.

Ken Paxton’s or John Cornyn’s competition for the Senate is a religious crackpot preacher. Democrats chose him over Jasmine Crockett, whose favorite word begins with the letter “F”. Talarico is not an improvement.

I think he made up all the sacrilegious religious ideas he espouses, or he is in a cult. Why he’s running for office with fringe Christian ideas, I cannot say. He’s probably just scamming religious Texans who are too trusting.

Life News doesn’t like him and calls him “awful.” It is awful to desecrate Christianity, but he is a communist.

It’s hard to believe he is a Texan.

Boyish good looks, a forced smile, and an innocent demeanor, James Talarico uses the Bible to trick voters. The media boosted the clever demon.

Talarico is a radical, crazy person who wants the borders open. He said our southern border should be like the front porch? Cartels are on board!

Here’s more of Talirico’s communist, progressive Christianity.

The Prisoner
The Prisoner
2 minutes ago

Trump announced he will endorse a candidate. If Trump endorses Cornyn, he is officially a RINO and no longer MAGA. Will he botch this also? My confidence in him is low. After all, he called one of his biggest supporters in the House, MTG, a traitor, over the Epstein files. That is the kind of judgement we are seeing. It… Read more »

