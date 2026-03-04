Ken Paxton’s or John Cornyn’s Running Mate Is a Lunatic

Ken Paxton’s or John Cornyn’s competition for the Senate is a religious crackpot preacher. Democrats chose him over Jasmine Crockett, whose favorite word begins with the letter “F”. Talarico is not an improvement.
I think he made up all the sacrilegious religious ideas he espouses, or he is in a cult. Why he’s running for office with fringe Christian ideas, I cannot say. He’s probably just scamming religious Texans who are too trusting.
Life News doesn’t like him and calls him “awful.” It is awful to desecrate Christianity, but he is a communist.
It’s hard to believe he is a Texan.
He's awful.
— LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) March 4, 2026
Boyish good looks, a forced smile, and an innocent demeanor, James Talarico uses the Bible to trick voters. The media boosted the clever demon.
And when he needed fame and fortune … HE LIED!
— TXIND1836⭐️FEMALE, REGISTERED VOTER, RURAL USA! (@txind1836) March 4, 2026
Talarico is a radical, crazy person who wants the borders open. He said our southern border should be like the front porch? Cartels are on board!
This is Democrat Texas Rep James Talarico
“Our southern border should be like our front porch. There should be a giant welcome mat out front”
Democrats want open borders. If they ever take power again America is over. They'll import so many illegals we'll never recover
— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) January 26, 2026
Here’s more of Talirico’s communist, progressive Christianity.
Last night Democrats in TX chose a preacher as their candidate for the US Senate. This bible-quoting Communist "Christian" is far more dangerous than foul-mouthed racist Crocket. He demonstrates to us that Communism is truly a religion—one that inverts Christianity, yet…
— Xi Van Fleet (@XVanFleet) March 4, 2026
Trump announced he will endorse a candidate. If Trump endorses Cornyn, he is officially a RINO and no longer MAGA. Will he botch this also? My confidence in him is low. After all, he called one of his biggest supporters in the House, MTG, a traitor, over the Epstein files. That is the kind of judgement we are seeing. It…