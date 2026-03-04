Ken Paxton’s or John Cornyn’s Running Mate Is a Lunatic

Ken Paxton’s or John Cornyn’s competition for the Senate is a religious crackpot preacher. Democrats chose him over Jasmine Crockett, whose favorite word begins with the letter “F”. Talarico is not an improvement.

I think he made up all the sacrilegious religious ideas he espouses, or he is in a cult. Why he’s running for office with fringe Christian ideas, I cannot say. He’s probably just scamming religious Texans who are too trusting.

Life News doesn’t like him and calls him “awful.” It is awful to desecrate Christianity, but he is a communist.

It’s hard to believe he is a Texan.

Boyish good looks, a forced smile, and an innocent demeanor, James Talarico uses the Bible to trick voters. The media boosted the clever demon.

And when he needed fame and fortune … HE LIED! pic.twitter.com/0gx7iN1vqt — TXIND1836⭐️FEMALE, REGISTERED VOTER, RURAL USA! (@txind1836) March 4, 2026

Talarico is a radical, crazy person who wants the borders open. He said our southern border should be like the front porch? Cartels are on board!

This is Democrat Texas Rep James Talarico “Our southern border should be like our front porch. There should be a giant welcome mat out front” Democrats want open borders. If they ever take power again America is over. They’ll import so many illegals we’ll never recover pic.twitter.com/3qIo3MUWg6 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) January 26, 2026

Here’s more of Talirico’s communist, progressive Christianity.