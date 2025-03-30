Utah Bans LGBTQIA+Pride Flags in Schools & Other Public Buildings

Utah has become the first state in the US to prohibit flying LGBTQIA+ pride flags at schools and all government buildings after its Republican governor announced he was allowing a ban on unsanctioned flag displays to become law without his signature.

Governor Spencer Cox said he chose not to reject the policy despite his serious concerns with it because his veto would likely be overridden by the Republican-controlled legislature.

Under the new flag ban, to begin on May 7, any state or local government buildings in Utah flying any flag other than the United States flag, the Utah state flag, military flags, or a short list of other flags approved by politicians will be fined $US500 ($795).

Should we be honoring who people sleep with or the insanity of leftist trans ideology? Should we put their flag on a level with the US flag? Is this grooming and indoctrination?

City buildings in Salt Lake City, which is left-wing, typically honor Pride Month each June by displaying flags that celebrate its large LGBTQIA+ population.

Local leaders have illuminated the Salt Lake City and County Building in rainbow lights each night since the legislature was sent to the governor to protest the flag ban.

Andrew Wittenberg, a spokesperson for Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall’s office, said their attorneys are evaluating the law, and the capital city does not yet have information on what it will do once it takes effect.

People can push their leftist agenda outside of school.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email