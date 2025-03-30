Great Bill If RINOs Will Pass It: No Citizenship for Alien Invaders

Cory Mills introduced a bill, the No Citizenship for Alien Invaders Act. It would amend the Immigration and Nationality Act to “protect American sovereignty by ensuring that illegal immigrants cannot exploit the U.S. immigration system.”

It would be the ultimate dissuader.

Oklahoma Representative Josh Brecheen, Maryland Representative Andy Harris, and Florida Representative Anna Paulina Luna are among the Act’s cosponsors.

It would prevent millions in the country from getting citizenship.

If enacted, the No Citizenship for Alien Invaders Act would amend Section 312 of the Immigration and Nationality Act, which bill sponsors say will “protect American sovereignty by ensuring that illegal immigrants cannot exploit the U.S. immigration system.”

It combines upholding the rule of law while strengthening border security.

“Under the Biden administration, we saw more than 10 million encounters at our borders, a crisis exacerbated by reckless catch-and-release policies that allowed criminals who broke our laws to remain in the United States,” Mills said in a statement on Thursday. “President Trump has made it clear that anyone that tries to undermine, exploit, or bypass our immigration system unlawfully is a criminal.

“The No Citizenship for Alien Invaders Act will ensure these criminals will never be granted U.S. citizenship; that privilege will be reserved for those who respect our laws.”

It’s unclear whether so-called “Dreamers” under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy would be included in this legislation or whether separate laws would have to be introduced and voted on by members of Congress.

Getting it past the RINOs will be a problem. I have often believed we didn’t have to deport non-criminal aliens, but they should never get citizenship. How do readers feel?

There have to be 50 to 60 million illegal aliens in the country. However, Pew Research is sticking with the 11 million, which is ridiculous.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email