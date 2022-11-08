Vaccines Might Cause Mystery Flu in Kids But Pfizer Has a Vax for It

There is an alarming rise in child hospitalizations worldwide. Children with Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) are overwhelming hospitals.

Entire schools in Massachusetts, California, and Virginia are seeing almost half of their student body out sick. A children’s hospital in Connecticut and Pennsylvania even contacted FEMA to help set up an outdoor tent to handle the influx of patients.

This cold-like virus is extremely common. Usually, symptoms are mild, but if children have weakened immune systems, RSV can move from the upper to lower respiratory tract and cause severe infection.

The Journal of Infectious Diseases published a Study in 2018 from Oxford University titled Respiratory Syncytial Virus Seasonality: A Global Overview. They looked at over 20 years of RSV data from all over the world to determine the seasonality of RSV.

in the United States, there’s little or no RSV activity until November to December, then Peaks in January to February and goes back down to low RSV activity by April to May.

This Is the way it was for decades.

THIS STARTED LAST YEAR

However, that seasonality all ended last year with spikes after March 2021 and then again in August. And they weren’t mild. Dr. Panda has charts on his substack you can check.

Dr. Panda asks, “Are the mRNA vaccinations causing this?”

There’s an “unprecedented” rise in RSV cases among children in the US. “I’ve been doing this a long time. I’ve been at Connecticut Children’s for 25 years, & I’ve never seen this level of surge specifically for RSV…” said hospital’s executive vice president & physician in chief — Dr. Dennis Walker (@drdenwalker) October 31, 2022

Moderna’s pediatric COVID-19 clinical trial EUA Memorandum found an increased RSV and upper respiratory infection rate among children that received the vaccine.

For 6 to 23-month-olds: “Within 28 days after vaccination, some respiratory tract-related infections were reported with greater frequency in the mRNA-1273 group compared to the placebo group, including croup, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and pneumonia. Events of croup were reported by 1.3% of mRNA-1273 recipients and 0.3% of placebo recipients, RSV by 0.8% of mRNA-1273 recipients and 0.5% of placebo recipients, and pneumonia by 0.2% of mRNA-1273 recipients and no placebo recipients.”

For 2 to 5-year-olds: “Within 28 days after vaccination, some respiratory tract-related infections were reported with greater frequency in the mRNA-1273 group than in the placebo group. Events of pneumonia were reported by 0.3% and 0% of mRNA- 1273 and placebo recipients, respectively. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infection was reported by 0.4% and <0.1% of mRNA-1273 and placebo recipients, respectively.”

For 6 to 11-year-olds: “Within 28 days after vaccination, some respiratory tract infection-related PTs were reported more frequently in the vaccine group compared to the placebo group, such as Respiratory syncytial virus infection (0.3% vs. 0%) and Upper respiratory tract infection (3.9% vs. 2.5%). An analysis including all respiratory-tract infection-related PTs, except COVID-19, showed a small imbalance of 5.9% in the vaccine group compared to 4.4% in the placebo group.”

This translates to around four times the amount of RSV in the vaccinated group than in the placebo group.

Similar to Pfizer’s EUA Review Memorandum there is an increase in RSV cases in the vaccinated vs. the placebo.

For 6 to 23-month-olds: “SAEs reported in the BNT162b2 group included RSV bronchiolitis (5 participants)….SAEs reported in the placebo group included bronchiolitis or RSV bronchiolitis (3 participants)”

These results were only studied for 28 days.

“Everything Pfizer and Moderna put out in their trial studies turn out to be SIGNIFICANTLY worse in the real world,” Dr. Panda says.

And now it looks like Pfizer is about to roll out an RSV vaccine. They caused the illness and will now sell you the “cure.”

Related