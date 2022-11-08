Ukraine Won’t Negotiate Until Putin Is Gone

Over the weekend, the Washington Post reported that the White House had privately urged the Ukrainian government to show openness toward negotiations with Russia. We posted it, but it seemed like more of a PR stunt. Why would they privately ask them and not demand it? Ukraine won’t negotiate if simply asked nicely.

The paper mentioned the EU is experiencing Ukraine fatigue.

An advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded with the demand that negotiations remain impossible so long as Vladimir Putin is president.

“Ukraine has never refused to negotiate. Our negotiating position is known and open,” the presidential adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, wrote on Twitter. He stipulated that negotiations could only come after Russian forces withdrew from Ukrainian territory. He followed by posing: “Is Putin ready? Obviously not. Therefore, we are constructive in our assessment: we will talk with the next leader of RF [the Russian Federation].”

These people would be happy to start World War III if necessary, and the inept Biden regime seems to be on the same path.

In early October, Zelensky signed a decree with this demand. “He (Putin) does not know what dignity and honesty are. Therefore, we are ready for a dialogue with Russia, but with another president of Russia,” Zelensky explained at the time.

Former comic, Zelensky also demands the liberation of Crimea, which allegedly voted to go with Russia, before he will negotiate.

The WaPo report indicated the White House is fully cognizant of the growing war fatigue – also amid increased vocal GOP objections to the ‘blank check’ approach to Ukraine foreign aid:

While U.S. officials share their Ukrainian counterparts’ assessment that Putin, for now, isn’t serious about negotiations, they acknowledge that President Volodymyr Zelensky’s ban on talks with him has generated concern in parts of Europe, Africa, and Latin America, where the war’s disruptive effects on the availability and cost of food and fuel are felt most sharply.

“Ukraine fatigue is a real thing for some of our partners,” said one U.S. official who, like others interviewed for this report, spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive conversations between Washington and Kyiv.

As winter approaches and Russia continues to attack its power grid, Ukraine will not negotiate. Russia is waiting for the ice, and then they will roll into Ukraine.

The US officials believe that Kiev “is attempting to lock in as many military gains as it can before winter sets in when there might be a window for diplomacy.”

We disagree. We think Russia is waiting for the freeze, and then they will move in. I guess we will see.

In the meanwhile, no one is stopping Ukraine and nothing will stop Putin. No one will negotiate and we are in grave danger. The world is in grave danger.

