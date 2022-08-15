VDH: We Are Not a Republic & the FBI Is “Sort of a Private Stasi”

Historian Victor Davis Hanson (VDH) states that we are no longer a Republic and he backs it up in the clip below from his appearance last night on Life, Liberty, and Levin. He said we are in “transition to a radical democracy.” On any given day, if they have the votes, they’ll do it. There are no guardrails or following the Constitution. On any given day, they do as they please. It is how they operate.

VDH believes we are in a revolutionary posture. The Constitution isn’t stopping the mass hysteria that is now in play. We have the Jan. 6th committee which resembles The Public Safety Committee of the French Revolution. Like the public safety committee, Jan. 6 is out to destroy a particular person – Donald Trump. Dick Cheney made that clear when he said in an ad that his daughter is there to destroy a candidate.

VDH doesn’t know how we stop it without bringing back the Constitution and its guardrails.

The Left started out saying they were going to obliterate the Electoral College, the filibuster, create a national voting law and none of that worked. So now they’ve decided to use the administrative state and rule by fiat.

Mr. Hanson noted that the FBI has become a retrieval service for the Biden family. If you lose a diary, go get the FBI to fetch it, march the person who might have it out in his underwear and then have CNN film it.

Then if you’re looking at another lurid laptop, conceal it, call it Russian disinformation, and have 50 agents sign on to it… That’s what the FBI is doing now. It’s working sort of as a private Stasi for the powers that be.

VDH talked abut the line up of FBI Directors. Christopher Wary wouldn’t answer any questions to Congress and flew off to vacation. Before him, Andrew McCabe lied four times and bragged about other conflicts of interest. McCabe was supposed to be an improvement over James Comey who leaked confidential information to the media. Comey was allegedly an improvement over Robert Mueller who claimed he didn’t know what the Steele dossier or Fusion GPS were when they were the pillars of his investigation.

You can do the same thing with the CIA, DOJ, Pentagon and “it’s really scary” because these “people are judge, jury, and executioner in these institutions.”

Watch – he gives some sound examples:

