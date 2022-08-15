Neil Oliver: We Are Treated Like “a Barn Full of Battery Hens”

Neil Oliver, in one of his most interesting monologues yet describes what appears to be our sad state of affairs. “We are no longer being treated as individuals entitled to try and make the most of our lives – but as a barn full of battery hens, just another product to be bought and sold – sold down the river.”

“The plan isn’t to fix it, but to break it and leave it broken…” While the people struggle to survive, corporations and other elites have managed the largest redistribution of wealth in history.

We were brought up to trust in authority. How did we “ignore the stench for so long?”

Watch:

Neil Oliver: ‘We are no longer being treated as individuals entitled to try and make the most of our lives – but as a barn full of battery hens, just another product to be bought and sold – sold down the river.’ pic.twitter.com/rSy0ZSpoPn — GB News (@GBNEWS) August 13, 2022

