Venezuela Officially Becomes a Dictatorship by Force

Venezuela’s President/Dictator Nicolás Maduro orchestrated a coup of the legislature this weekend. The legislature was the last bastion of power for the people.

Juan Guaidó, who was the speaker, challenged Maduro’s election victory in May of 2018, claiming fraud and vote-buying. The U.S. and 60 other countries recognized him as the lawful president.

Maduro has responded by putting his minion in place of Guaidó.

According to the Washington Post, he fully dismantled the rule of law.

“Today, they dismantled the rule of law, assassinating the republic, with the complicity of a group of traitor lawmakers,” Guaidó told reporters outside the parliamentary building.

As Guaidó, expecting to be re-elected as speaker of the National Assembly, attempted to enter the assembly building, he was blocked by riot police. At one point, he tried to climb the spiked fence.

Guaido is trying to jump the fence to get into the National Assembly. He is being forcibly prevented by the GNB#Venezuela pic.twitter.com/bh4PnKKrSs — CNW (@ConflictsW) January 5, 2020

Maduro installed a replacement for Guaidó, a man he bribed named, Luis Parra, who announced his candidacy by surprise. It was all handled in advance. Parra is supported by Maduro’s party. Allegedly, there was a vote to put Parra in place, but there is no evidence of it.

Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaido looses control of the National Assmebly as President Nicolas Maduro faces accusations to staging a parliamentary coup pic.twitter.com/KJfuXyTutz — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) January 5, 2020

Em Caracas hoje, Maduro tenta impedir, à força, votação legítima na Assembleia Nacional e reeleição de Juan Guaidó para a presidência da AN e do gov interino, crucial p/ a redemocratização do país. Brasil não reconhecerá qualquer resultado dessa violência e afronta à democracia. pic.twitter.com/M0g6CKztgx — Ernesto Araújo (@ernestofaraujo) January 5, 2020

After blocking him from entering, the Maduro minions claimed Guaidó lost out because he was late.

Are these #Maduro people really this stupid? Claiming they moved forward with sham National Assembly election because @jguaido was late? Diplomats inside witnessed this farce in person. And whole world is watching the videos of troops physically blocking Guaido from entering. https://t.co/prgNCcn6x6 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 5, 2020

That is unbelievable!

How Guaidó will keep his international support or where he will meet with his supporters is unclear.

The only way Maduro is leaving is by force, but no one will do it.