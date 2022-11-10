Victor Davis Hanson Explains the Midterms and Where We’re Headed

Victor Davis Hanson said Democrats killed the Red Wave by outspending Republicans 3 to 1 and scaring the population. Victor Davis Hanson said if Republicans take the House, Biden won’t pass any legislation, and he’ll have to rule by executive order. Republicans will barely be able to stop legislation [which to us means some RINOS will pass some of his bills.]
There will also be a lot of investigations.
He believes Republicans weren’t prepared for the midterms and last-minute surprises (and don’t have the media).
In the case of the House, the Republicans had a lot more exposure than the Democrats. They had to protect a lot of seats, and Democrats didn’t.
The House Republicans will probably be up 10 to 20 seats. They were down seven seats. They will be lucky to take the Senate or even keep even.
WHAT HAPPENED DURING THE MIDTERMS
Biden did something two weeks before the election to change the outcome as the polls showed a red wave. He ran on insurrection and democracy. One Democrat historian said the GOP are nihilists and will kill your children.
Democrats convinced the public that the Pelosi attacker acted out of right-wing rhetoric. Then they went full-steam from Republicans killing people to them banning abortions and killing women. Then he offered debt amnesty for college tuition. According to polls, the youth turned out because they were angry over democracy and abortions. Younger people cared about those issues.
The youth cared about crime and inflation less. There was the added problem that Republicans didn’t give specifics on what they would do to handle both.
Trump unwisely started attacking Gov. DeSantis a week before the election. He mocked DeSantis’s wife and said he was bringing out dirt on DeSantis. He also suggested he would run. VDH thinks that discouraged DeSantis voters.
VDH also went into things Trump could have exposed to defeat Biden.
VDH is a MAGA, and a Trump supporter, so don’t take offense. He’s simply analyzing from an empirical perspective, and he is brilliant.
HOW WE VOTE. SOME STATES ARE IRREDEEMABLE
He also went into the damaging changes to how we vote and how the Left demonizes democracy while purporting to protect it. A significant portion of the Democrat Party is radical progressive, and some states – California, New York, and Illinois – are unrecognizable socialist. The residents of these states are fleeing and turning states like Texas and Florida into free states. It makes the nation more divided and more tribal. It becomes impossible for a Lee Zeldin, a Tiffany Smiley, or a Tudor Dixon to win in their respective states. They’re supporters are moving out.
Progressives are singularly undemocratic, and that was clear during the midterms. They will never stop. They’ll say you haven’t gone far enough with Roe v. Wade, open borders; there can be 50 cultures in the US and you can kill babies to the moment of birth. Most states are in the middle on abortion, and it was very democratic to allow states to decide instead of nine justices, but Democrats have successfully turned it around.
We are all dealing with progressive nihilist neo-socialist ideologues, he says. If you’re not voting for their agenda, you’re voting against democracy when the opposite is true.
DEMOCRATS ARE SAYING
One party is saying we haven’t gotten our agenda through with $8 gas, and it’s not green enough. We haven’t destroyed the border and haven’t decriminalized enough.
“We don’t like the rules we play by, so we want to do the following. We want to get rid of the Electoral College that’s in the Constitution. We want to get rid of the Second Amendment that’s in the Constitution. We want to restrict the First Amendment with something we call hate speech and suppress free expression. We want to get rid of the nine-person Supreme Court that’s been here for 160 years. We want to get rid of the idea of 50 states that’s been here for 60 years. We want to get rid of the Constitutional idea that the state sets balloting laws and has a national voting law that says you have to…you cannot ask a person to have an ID. And so we want to get rid of the 180-year filibuster. So this party has attacked every element of the democratic experience. They felt that it wasn’t viable or useful for their own agenda, so this is a kind of projection they’re in.”
He also went into the 2024 Republican dilemma, and it, too, was brilliant.
When VDH gets out of culture discussions, he is a pompous RINO. If the GOP was outspent 3 to 1, he needs to focus on his elitist RINO heroes who are deliberately sabotaging the party, but I never see him mention them. So I can safely discard his remark. Plus, people are no longer sending contributions to the party, they send it directly to candidates. He could tell us how much be gave to the party, thus reveal another one of his blunders.
His nonsense is plentiful. The GOP was prepared. Biden is unpopular, so is the dem agenda. A large majority say the USA is in the wrong direction. Maybe VDH could try to explain to us in what way was the GOP unprepared? The dems are stark raving mad, but they were prepared? The VDH position on this is RINO nonsense, silly excuses embarrass this supposed genius.
I guess VDH thinks he knows better, with the inability to explain what he thinks he knows. If the GOP increases house seats by 25, that is a good fraction of the most optimistic guesses. He should tell us which of his RINO heroes were out there pushing for wins? None of them were, because they are unpresentable and unpopular. Trump, who he considers to be an oaf, the person who became the champion of the cultural and conservative movement, was the person out there, spending his money, working for the party.
DeSantis had a major victory, yet this sophist wants to focus on that and encourage infighting in the party. Trump versus DeSantis had nothing to do with midterm results. Bringing up red herrings is not what a smart and honest person does. Trump was explicit in his identification of Biden’s corruption and awful policies. The election was stolen in 2020, VDH blaming Trump is just plain silly.
How about the ballot dumps and other major irregularities? VDH does not have the guts to mention that, but he has the guts to pretend he is a conservative Trump supporter while criticizing Trump in every convenient way.
Our real problem is the Uniparty RINOs who have no balls and will just go along to get along because it’s good for their bottom line; and the bottom line of their friends and families. We have two problems Constitutionally, the 16th and 17th Amendments. The 16th Amendment allows Government to use tax policy to control the Economy, that took away power from the Free Market. The 17th Amendment took away State’s Rights. Then the Congress lost control of the Executive Branch. The were too busy fighting each other and that allowed Presidents to take substantial power from them. Then Term Limits allowed the Bureaucrats to take power from the President.
The Constitution is a superb Document. During the 20th Century we screwed it up Royally. We turned a President into a King by allowing Government to take control of the Free Market and functions that should be reserved to the States. The Constitution strictly enumerated the Powers of the Federal Government and “WE” ignored the rules set out by the Constitution. Democrats are now turning the Constitutional Republic, which safeguards the minority, into a winner take all Mob Rule Democracy. All Democracies Fail because they don’t safeguard Minorities. Democracies use them and cast them aside when they are no longer useful.