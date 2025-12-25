Victor Davis Hanson on Tucker, Lawfare & Why Trump Is Right

This is an engrossing, informative hour and eleven minutes. Victor Davis Hanson addresses his history and then the history of World War II, Jews, and Israel. The conversation evolves into Tucker, Candace, Fuentes, and the fracturing right. There was extensive time spent on Trump and lawfare, but it was far from dry, as he explains how he came to support Trump.

His siblings no longer talk to him for supporting Trump. Personally, I can relate to being disappointed in family, whom you thought you could count on. He said he doesn’t know how you come back from that. Personally, I don’t think you can most often. It’s like the great reveal.

Sometimes people cross the Rubicon. You can’t undo it.

The discussion of Trump was the most worthwhile for me. Perhaps other points will interest you.