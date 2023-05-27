Victoria Nuland, who is at the center of every war, was in Kiev on Thursday. She said that the big Ukraine offensive had been in the planning stage for the past four to five months.

On Thursday, the US Secretary of State for political affairs, Victoria Nuland, told an audience in Kiev that Washington has been helping plan the Ukrainian counter-offensive against Russia for almost half a year.

The US always planned to keep escalating.

She said that even though they are planning the counteroffensive, we are already beginning our discussions with the Ukrainian government and with friends in Kiev, both on the civilian side and on the military side, about Ukraine’s long-term future, Nuland told the Kiev security forum via video link from the state department.

She added that the attack would likely start and move concurrently with events such as the NATO summit in Lithuania scheduled for July 11.

According to Nuland, the US is also planning for Ukraine’s future military to deter Russia, so wherever and however this ends, whenever it ends, we are not doing this again.

She also painted a rosy picture of a future in which Ukraine would be the engine of Europe’s revitalization and set a democratic example for the world. No joke. That is what she said.

The Open Ukraine Foundation organized the forum, established by a former Ukrainian Prime Minister who moderated the panel at which Nuland spoke.

Another panel was co-sponsored by the hard-left WEF-tied Atlantic Council, whose officials argued that transatlantic unity and robust support could help defeat Russia and renew European security.

CLOWN WORLD! UKRAINE WILL SET A DEMOCRATIC EXAMPLE FOR THE WORLD

Nuland’s saying that Ukraine will set a democratic example for the whole world. Clown world!

So, she set a date for the counteroffensive before or after July 11. Meanwhile, Russia is moving nuclear weapons to Belarus on the border of Lithuania, Poland, and Ukraine.

Nuland’s goal is to defeat the Russian Federation, even if she destroys all of us in the process.

As Russia unites Eurasia and the Middle East, Biden alienates much of the world. As sanctions hurt the West, Russia finds ways to circumvent every sanction with the help of new allies throughout the world who want to dump the dollar and the United States.

Germany entered into recession. They were the most influential and wealthiest country in Europe.

None of this had to happen. They only had to declare Donetsk and Luhansk neutral (Minsk 2) and stop threatening Russia with NATO. Countries don’t want to go to nuclear war or any worldwide war over Ukraine.

It was unnecessary and easily avoidable.

Foolishly, Nuland says WEF-tied Ukraine will become the economic engine of Europe’s revitalization. It’s a complete lie.

Ukraine will set a Democratic example for the whole world, Nuland insists. That won’t happen.

Ukraine is an authoritarian, corrupt nation that jumps to Klaus Schwab’s orders.

Nuland supported the Maidan protests in December 2013, handing out pastries to the crowds, and demanding a pact with the EU. In a February 2014 phone call, she discussed the composition of the future Ukrainian government with US Ambassador to Kiev Geoffrey Pyatt. Three weeks later, the nationalists would violently seize power from President Viktor Yanukovich. Thus, the war began, and Crimea went to Russia.

She lit the fuse.

Watch Alex explain about midway through:

As usual, read foreign media to find truthful info about the US-backed military operations of Ukraine. Whereas the US has been issuing constant (fake) assurances about how Ukraine will not strike inside Russia, the UK seems to care less about keeping up that (fake) pretension pic.twitter.com/A1l0aKkKV1 — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) May 22, 2023

