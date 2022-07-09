Video Captures Teens Smiling as They Kill an Elderly Man

A horrific video released by Philadelphia police shows a group of teens smiling as one in the group records them beating an elderly man to death with traffic cones. They’re very young.

The man was identified by local TV station NBC 10 as James Lambert, 72. He was taken to the hospital in early June 24 but died the following day from his head injuries, police said.

Teens without proper parenting often become sociopaths. Unfortunately, the teens will likely be free in no time to kill again. It’s Philadelphia and lawless Soros DA Larry Krasner is in charge. Watch:

