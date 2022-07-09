Donald Trump Might Attend Shinzo Abe’s Funeral

Donald Trump had a special relationship with the assassinated former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe, a relatively conservative leader. He was Japan’s longest-serving Prime Minister.

Mr. Abe was a gentleman who carried himself with grace and class. We are very sorry for his family. Shinzo Abe was a special person and a transformational leader for his nation.

Mr. Trump told Breitbart that he is considering attending Shinzo Abe’s funeral.

“We’re going to see how it goes,” Trump said when asked if he would attend Abe’s funeral. “We’re talking to their family. We love the family. His wife is a phenomenal woman. He is so loved in Japan I can imagine that is going to be an incredible celebration of life. He was just very special. Every aspect of that man was just very special. You know he was the first person I saw? Do you remember he came early? He came right after the election—he was the first person I saw. But we had a special relationship. We’re going to see about that, we’re talking about that right now.”

During his latest rally, Mr. Trump called his assassination a “grievous atrocity” and a “devastating loss for the entire world.” He added, “We will miss him greatly.”

President Donald Trump On The Death Of Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe "His assassination is not only a grievous atrocity, it is a devastating loss for the entire world. We will miss him greatly." pic.twitter.com/QYAW16MHnu — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) July 9, 2022

On the other hand, the Democrat’s President Joe Biden saw Shinzo Abe’s assassination as a moment to get political points and weaponize it.

Hopefully, Biden will stay home during the funeral. He will only see it as an event for politicization. Even as his mental capacity craters, he keeps his political edge. It must be the last thing to go.

