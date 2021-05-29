Video of alleged gang kids beating other gang kids in Pittsburgh mall



















Two people have been detained after a heavy police presence was called to Ross Park Mall in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. There are no reported injuries at this time.

A store manager tells KDKA an altercation occurred outside of their store.

They said it began as an altercation between two groups of teenagers and a gun had been pulled, causing the mall to implement its lockdown procedure.

Following the arrest of two suspects, police could be seen running across the mall parking lot, along with SWAT vehicles speeding to the rear of the mall behind the JCPenney.

Police sources have told KDKA’s Andy Sheehan that they believe today’s incident could be a gang-related incident between three people.

shooting at ross park mall stay safe pic.twitter.com/eFU8cWm8Y6 — lucy (@ltrust28) May 29, 2021

