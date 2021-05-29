Lockheed Martin WOKES up, no more hard work, principles, striving for success



















Christopher Rufo exposed another inroad of Wokeism into our corporate culture. This time the target is Lockheed Martin.

According to documents Rufo obtained, last year, Lockheed sent white male executives to a three-day diversity-training program aimed at deconstructing their “white male culture.” They learned that they need to atone for their “white male privilege.”

“Privileged” white males need to rebuild their identities and help change other white males. The message is clear – white men are wholly objectionable.

It sounds so Mao-ish

Corporate executives were told to own up to their faults. One is: “My culture teaches me to minimize the perspectives and powers of people of other races.”

White male culture is allegedly “devastating” to racial minorities and women:

The trainers had the Lockheed employees read a series of “I’m tired” statements from fictitious racial minorities and women. The statements included: “I’m tired of being Black”; “I’m tired of you making more money than me”; “I’m tired of people disparaging our campaigns (like Black Lives Matter)”; “I’m tired of Black boys/girls being murdered”; “I’m tired of people thinking they’re smarter and more qualified than me”; “I’m tired of hearing about how we need a wall at the southern borders but not on the northern borders”; “I’m tired of the desire or comment to remove race—the concept that we should be ‘colorblind.’”

They sound like illogical, crybaby victims.

The trainers ripped apart “white male culture” because of their “rugged individualism,” “a can-do attitude,” “hard work,” “operating from principles,” and “striving towards success.” Allegedly, they are “devastating” to women and minorities. The reason this is bad is women and minorities feel threatened because they don’t possess them to the same extent as white males.

This sounds like it came straight from the FemiNazi bible.

The only thing that would be “devastating” is if all these white males stop promoting “rugged individualism,” “a can-do attitude,” “hard work,” “operating from principles,” and “striving towards success.”

If Lockheed follows this ideology, its future is dim.

Can you imagine what types of grifters teach this garbage and make a great deal of money doing it?

Related

















