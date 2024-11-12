Video of Witnesses on the Train Defending Daniel Penny

Daniel Penny is still on trial for trying to protect people on a train. A newly released video shows witnesses on the train defending Daniel Penny to police.

“The guy in the tan (Penny) did take him down really respectfully… he didn’t choke him.” She said Penny held him with only enough strength to constrain him and suggested Neely was on drugs.

A witness said Jordan Neely was “off the charts.”

The media keeps calling it a chokehold to make it sound worse and get him convicted. The man is a hero.

JUST IN: Police bodycam footage shows witnesses *defending* Daniel Penny for protecting them from Jordan Neely who they say was drugged out. “The guy in the tan (Penny) did take him down really respectfully… he didn’t choke him.” Penny was charged with m*nslaughter &… pic.twitter.com/OrYvgTz412 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 12, 2024

More Details

A daily subway rider told the jury she’s seen many incidents on the train before, but on May 1, 2023 on board the F train, she said, “There was a moment where I thought I was truly going to die.”

She explained a screaming Neely entered the subway car in soiled clothing.

“He said, ‘I don’t care if I die. I don’t care if you die. Lock me up for life.’ Very, very, very aggressive threats,” the witness said.

She testified she didn’t see Neely make any physical contact with anyone. She also didn’t see any weapons on Neely, but she said, “But I truly felt that he was most likely armed.”

With nowhere to go because the train was in motion, she said she felt a sense of relief when Penny restrained Neely.

Neely’s father stood up in the gallery and as he left said, “She’s a f***ing liar.”

The family is looking to sue.

Cellphone video taken by a high schooler was also played. That teen took the stand visibly nervous, soft-spoken, and crying at one point. In a 911 call played in court, she told the operator Neely was “trying to attack everybody.”

Penny has pleaded not guilty to second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.

Prosecutors argue Penny’s intentions were good but that he took things too far, using excessive force in placing Neely in a chokehold for nearly six minutes. The defense says Penny was trying to protect other subway riders.

Penny is a hero. Neely was well-known to police as a problem with multiple arrests.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email