Costco Recalls Butter That Didn’t Warn There Was Milk In It

Costco is recalling 80,000 pounds of its butter because the label doesn’t mention it contains a crucial allergen as an ingredient – MILK.

Butter is made from cow’s milk. This is so dumb that it sounds like satire. However, it’s not satire.

In early October, the FDA sent out an initial recall on Kirkland Signature butter, produced by Continental Dairy Facilities Southwest LLC. The recall is for 79,200 pounds of butter due to an undeclared allergen.

Costco is the dumb store.

According to the FDA, the salted and unsalted Kirkland Signature Sweet Cream Butter packages list cream as an ingredient but may not contain the “Contains Milk” allergy statement visible on the packaging.

Hello, it’s dairy. Why must people be told the obvious? Warning labels are out of control.

In case you were wondering, here’s info about how you can return or dispose of your butter, presumably to replace it with butter, which is also butter.https://t.co/6bBOlTvlyn — Spike Cohen (@RealSpikeCohen) November 11, 2024

The responses were good – ditto to all of them:

Accurate labels are important pic.twitter.com/GSUAIJqFTf — Aaron Day (@AaronRDay) November 11, 2024

Do they know that chocolate milk isn’t from brown cows? — Among the Wildflowers (@deaflibertarian) November 11, 2024

If you need to government to tell you that butter is a dairy product then…well, I can’t help you God I loathe the state. — Impure Hoonter ☭⃠ (@Bl00dOld) November 11, 2024

We need to take warning labels off of everything. Let Darwin clean out the gene pool. — Morgana Le Faye *Patriot *America 1st* (@Keltic_Witch) November 11, 2024

