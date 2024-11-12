Costco Recalls Butter That Didn’t Warn There Was Milk In It

By
M DOWLING
-
0
10

Costco is recalling 80,000 pounds of its butter because the label doesn’t mention it contains a crucial allergen as an ingredient – MILK.

Butter is made from cow’s milk. This is so dumb that it sounds like satire. However, it’s not satire.

In early October, the FDA sent out an initial recall on Kirkland Signature butter, produced by Continental Dairy Facilities Southwest LLC. The recall is for 79,200 pounds of butter due to an undeclared allergen.

Costco is the dumb store.

It literally says it’s made from cream, and cream is made from MILK!

According to the FDA, the salted and unsalted Kirkland Signature Sweet Cream Butter packages list cream as an ingredient but may not contain the “Contains Milk” allergy statement visible on the packaging.

Hello, it’s dairy. Why must people be told the obvious? Warning labels are out of control.

The responses were good – ditto to all of them:


