Viktor Bout, the “Merchant of Death” Sends a Chilling Warning

Former President Donald Trump received a chilling and strange warning last week from Viktor Bout, the “Merchant of Death,” who sold arms to terrorists killing US soldiers.
Bout was freed from a U.S. prison last year by President Joe Biden in exchange for American basketball player Brittney Griner, who admitted to trying to leave Russia with an illegal drug.
BBC Monitoring’s Francis Scarr posted a clip of Bout on Russian television stating that he sent a telegram to Donald Trump warning him his life is in danger. Bout offered him asylum in Russia to “lead the fight for the American people, the rebellion against globalists, and for the bright future of the planet.”
Bout wrote in the telegram that “the future of humanity and life is at stake.” He suggested that Trump is the man to save it.
“Now this evil swamp is destroying the last foundations of the American Republic, in fact, turning it to full-blown anarcho-tyranny. The future of humanity and life is at stake.
“The Biden administration will not stop just by dragging you through the court/prison industrial complex. They would sooner end your life than let you stand in their way.
“You will be welcome in Russia. You will have a safe haven, and from here, you can lead the fight for the American people, the rebellion against globalists, and for the bright future of the planet.
“Sincerely Yours, Viktor Bout.”
These are extraordinary times. Watch:
Here’s a copy of the telegram! pic.twitter.com/dehL7SZafK
— Francis Scarr (@francis_scarr) April 7, 2023
There is no Doubt in my mind that if they “feel” they have to, The Deep State will assassinate President Trump. The fallout would likely be Insurrection and every Democrat Politician and Bureaucrat in America would become a target of opportunity. That is probably the only thing giving them pause! The problem is, a lot of those Democrat Politicians and Bureaucrats will be looking at jail if President Trump returns to the White House. American Politics is now a life and death battle. Just ask any of the J6 Political Prisoners. The Bureaucrats think they can escape the wrath of the People and that should scare every member of Congress!
The only way they could kill Trump is to do it as a simulated natural death.
I hear he has his own security in addition to the secret service. So an internal secret service plot is unlikely.
When JFK was killed there were few cameras, they were able to confiscate all of the 6 films taken. Nowadays there would be 100+ films.
The government killed Kennedy, the would do it to Trump too.
Poor Trump, all he wants/wanted to do is to save USA and the world.