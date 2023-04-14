Viktor Bout, the “Merchant of Death” Sends a Chilling Warning

Former President Donald Trump received a chilling and strange warning last week from Viktor Bout, the “Merchant of Death,” who sold arms to terrorists killing US soldiers.

Bout was freed from a U.S. prison last year by President Joe Biden in exchange for American basketball player Brittney Griner, who admitted to trying to leave Russia with an illegal drug.

BBC Monitoring’s Francis Scarr posted a clip of Bout on Russian television stating that he sent a telegram to Donald Trump warning him his life is in danger. Bout offered him asylum in Russia to “lead the fight for the American people, the rebellion against globalists, and for the bright future of the planet.”

Bout wrote in the telegram that “the future of humanity and life is at stake.” He suggested that Trump is the man to save it.

“Now this evil swamp is destroying the last foundations of the American Republic, in fact, turning it to full-blown anarcho-tyranny. The future of humanity and life is at stake.

“The Biden administration will not stop just by dragging you through the court/prison industrial complex. They would sooner end your life than let you stand in their way.

“You will be welcome in Russia. You will have a safe haven, and from here, you can lead the fight for the American people, the rebellion against globalists, and for the bright future of the planet.

“Sincerely Yours, Viktor Bout.”

These are extraordinary times. Watch:

