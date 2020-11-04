Violent BLM/Antifa ‘unrest’ in Washington DC Election night

The communist insurrection by Black Lives Matter and Antifa in Washington DC continued last night.

Also, a 20-year-old black man on a moped was killed after being struck by a random car while fleeing from police during a traffic stop last Friday. That has become an excuse for rioting in addition to the election.

STABBINGS

Religious activist Bevelyn Beatty was stabbed in the back in DC by Antifa and BLM last night. Three Proud Boys, who said they were coming to the aid of a person under assault by BLM and Antifa, were also stabbed.

NBC News confirmed that the victims were taken to a D.C. hospital for treatment, police say. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police are still searching for the three suspects, but NBC News reported they are ‘finding out more about’ the victims.

Watch:

Antifa and BLM are now telling their story to WUSA9, claiming the police report is inaccurate.

Bevelyn Beatty was just stabbed in DC by BLM/antifa pic.twitter.com/37UaPWktUB — Brittany (@Brittany3l) November 4, 2020

Election night riots by the communists:

Police and protesters face off in Washington, DC, as election results flood in. pic.twitter.com/euJfM4nBPY — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) November 4, 2020

They surround a police car and block his vision:

BLM protesters surround a police officer in a vehicle in Washington DC. pic.twitter.com/P3g7Icll60 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 29, 2020

They attack police:

BLM rioters attack police in Washington DC: pic.twitter.com/k3aRCSnkfv — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 29, 2020

And the communists are marching:

“Fuck Biden! Fuck Trump! No more presidents! No more fascists!” Tonight antifascist activists marched through Washington DC in Black-bloc to protest both candidates and the entire system, especially police. They were led by DC’s They/Them Collective, an anarchist collective. pic.twitter.com/nBveI5PBoa — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) November 4, 2020

A black man was criticizing George Floyd, offending BLM, and Antifa. Police escorted him out, perhaps for his safety.

So, kind of a weird moment here at #BLM Plaza. A Black man in a MAGA shirt started yelling offensive things about George Floyd. He was promptly escorted, peacefully, out of the Plaza by @DCPoliceDept AND the crowd. (@wusa9) #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/vR4indll7d — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) November 4, 2020

BLM and Antifa are shouting vulgar insults at black officers:

DC: “F*ck you, you f*ckin UNCLE TOM coon ass mother F*ck you!” BLM protesters going ballistic on black police officers in the streets pic.twitter.com/QsQ4zsMGhW — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) November 4, 2020

There were assaults and in-fighting among the BLM and Antifa Election night:

Antifa is assaulting journalists and observers in Washington DC. Where are the police? pic.twitter.com/3uIvGj9OKo — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 4, 2020

Antifa in Washington DC are assaulting people with cameras. “Walk away or it gets worse.” pic.twitter.com/VO0QMlqTD6 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 4, 2020

Fights are breaking out at BLM plaza in Washington DC. Someone hits a person on the head with a metal bat. pic.twitter.com/hNtGUT2BD6 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 4, 2020

Seattle: Antifa press rob man of his Trump flag. pic.twitter.com/mthqUUuzwE — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 4, 2020

Lots of people in black bloc around BLM plaza in Washington DC. #antifa pic.twitter.com/9sQshZS1Yt — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 4, 2020

DC: Antifa light off fireworks outside BLM plaza as they march and attack press along the way It’s ironic for a group against the the police, they use pretty much the same tactics they fight against to bully people they don’t like They aren’t anti cop, they are rogue cops pic.twitter.com/XHoRZXVmPO — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) November 4, 2020