Violent BLM/Antifa 'unrest' in Washington DC Election night

By
M. Dowling
-
0

The communist insurrection by Black Lives Matter and Antifa in Washington DC continued last night.

Also, a 20-year-old black man on a moped was killed after being struck by a random car while fleeing from police during a traffic stop last Friday. That has become an excuse for rioting in addition to the election.

STABBINGS

Religious activist Bevelyn Beatty was stabbed in the back in DC by Antifa and BLM last night. Three Proud Boys, who said they were coming to the aid of a person under assault by BLM and Antifa, were also stabbed.

NBC News confirmed that the victims were taken to a D.C. hospital for treatment, police say. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police are still searching for the three suspects, but NBC News reported they are ‘finding out more about’ the victims.

Watch:

Antifa and BLM are now telling their story to WUSA9, claiming the police report is inaccurate.

Election night riots by the communists:

They surround a police car and block his vision:

They attack police:

And the communists are marching:

A black man was criticizing George Floyd, offending BLM, and Antifa. Police escorted him out, perhaps for his safety.

BLM and Antifa are shouting vulgar insults at black officers:

There were assaults and in-fighting among the BLM and Antifa Election night:

