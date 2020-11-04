BLM revolutionary Cori Bush wins congressional seat in Missouri

NY Post reports Black Lives Matter activist, Cori Bush, won in Missouri to become the state’s first black congresswoman. She received 84% of the vote in the 1st Congressional District. “This is definitely a night to remember,” Bush, who is also a nurse, told her supporters during her acceptance speech.

Bush was backed by the Justice Democrats, the hard-left group that put Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in office two years ago.

Last month, Bush called to defund the Pentagon. She tweeted on Oct. 20, “If you’re having a bad day, just think of all the social services we’re going to fund after we defund the Pentagon.”

If you’re having a bad day, just think of all the social services we’re going to fund after we defund the Pentagon. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) October 20, 2020

During her congressional campaign, Bush has also tweeted proposals to “abolish private prisons and refund public education” and “defund the police and refund our social services” and called for “reparations.” During an interview with Refinery 29, she iterated those same objectives.

By the way, we have a very large budget for education and social services.

She also said she plans to join the Squad. The Squad are the most vocal of the communist Democrats, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley, and Ilhan Omar.

She is planning a Bernie-style political revolution, aka a communist revolution:

To all the counted outs, the forgotten abouts, the marginalized, and the pushed asides. This is our moment. We came together to end a 52-year family dynasty. That’s how we build the political revolution. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) November 4, 2020