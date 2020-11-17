Violent woman who attacked Trump supporters in DC is a journalism student

A journalism student, 29-year-old Brittany McAlister, was beating, stomping, and sucker-punching Trump supporters at the Maga March in D.C. last Saturday. She’ll be perfect for CNN or MSNBC, the Antifa-BLM-supporters.

McAlister of Washington, DC, was caught on viral video assaulting at least two individuals. She is a third-year journalism student at Howard University and works as a freelance journalist, Andy Ngo reported.

Will Howard expel her?

BREAKING: The wanted suspect seen assaulting people at Saturday’s pro-Trump rally in D.C. is Brittany S. McAlister, a journalism student at Howard University. She has deleted her social media accounts pic.twitter.com/r8iOJz7ZyW — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) November 16, 2020

She appears to have a tendency towards violence.

McAlister went up behind a woman and punched her. How cowardly she is.

And the video of ONE of Brittany McAlister’s assaults without provocation. pic.twitter.com/tjI7CpTsSd — Joseph A. Camp (@JoeyCamp2020) November 15, 2020

McAlister kicked an unconscious man on the ground after he was sucker-punched by Kenneth Wayne DeBerry, who was arrested and charged. She filming at the time.

Here is Brittany McAlister’s yellow pant leg essentially curb stomping this man while he was on the ground. pic.twitter.com/Od6ZlihvHn — Joseph A. Camp (@JoeyCamp2020) November 15, 2020

Earlier in the day, far-left group Refuse Fascism profiled the D.C. social-justice activist in a now-deleted tweet. McAlister gave a speech against Trump and his followers at Black Lives Matter Plaza.