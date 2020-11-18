Bill de Blasio’s New York City is a “s-hole”

M. Dowling
Communist New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has made it perfectly unsafe to walk down the streets. He not only lets criminals run amok while restraining the police from doing their job, but he is also ruining businesses with irrational lockdowns.

New York City had a near 140% increase in the number of shootings compared to last year.

Between October 1 and October 31, there was a 121% increase in the number of shooting incidents across the city (137 v. 62). The number of people murdered citywide decreased to 35 v. 36, (- 2.8%) for the month, while the number of burglaries increased to 1,363 v. 1,031 (+32.2%) and the number of auto thefts increased to 933 v. 522 (+78.7%) citywide.

Bill de Blasio’s answer to the crime wave is to send social workers to some calls. Why not just put a target on their backs?

People are fleeing the city and are afraid to go back. Crime has a lot do to with it.

Just watch for yourself:

Yesterday, a road rage dispute in Queens ended with a car into a bakery — injuring several people. In other news, yesterday, at least 12 shootings occurred across New York City with 8 people being struck by flying bullets.

