Bill de Blasio’s New York City is a “s-hole”

Communist New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has made it perfectly unsafe to walk down the streets. He not only lets criminals run amok while restraining the police from doing their job, but he is also ruining businesses with irrational lockdowns.

New York City had a near 140% increase in the number of shootings compared to last year.

Between October 1 and October 31, there was a 121% increase in the number of shooting incidents across the city (137 v. 62). The number of people murdered citywide decreased to 35 v. 36, (- 2.8%) for the month, while the number of burglaries increased to 1,363 v. 1,031 (+32.2%) and the number of auto thefts increased to 933 v. 522 (+78.7%) citywide.

Bill de Blasio’s answer to the crime wave is to send social workers to some calls. Why not just put a target on their backs?

People are fleeing the city and are afraid to go back. Crime has a lot do to with it.

Just watch for yourself:

WATCH: Man jumps on city bus and fires flamethrower in New York City; police are investigating pic.twitter.com/GEyhnK1qDw — BNO News (@BNONews) November 17, 2020

Yesterday, a road rage dispute in Queens ended with a car into a bakery — injuring several people. In other news, yesterday, at least 12 shootings occurred across New York City with 8 people being struck by flying bullets.

New York City is going back to the 1970s. @NYCMayor is complicit.

We need a Rudy Giuliani to fix this! pic.twitter.com/OXgcRPdjXB — Danielle D’Souza Gill (@danielledsouzag) November 17, 2020

WATCH as @NYPDDetectives briefs the media on an incident where a 70-year-old woman was shot in the face while on an MTA bus in Brooklyn. The investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/dXwiD7CmSE — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 17, 2020

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: Do you know these guys? On 10/31/20 at approx 9:30 PM, in front of 16 Stone Ave in Brooklyn, a 38-year-old male victim was punched & kicked by a group of unidentified males. Any info call or DM @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. All calls are anonymous. pic.twitter.com/cF1DAvcBwu — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 17, 2020

🚨WANTED for FORCIBLE TOUCHING PATTERN: Do you know this guy? On 10/22 near Saint Marks Pl & 3rd Ave, and again on 10/25 near 6th Ave & W 16 St in Manhattan, the suspect exposed his genitals & grabbed the female victims buttocks. Any info call or DM @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/ecZL3thOAA — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 17, 2020