Virologist at center of Fauci email storm deletes his Twitter account



















Kristian Anderson is the virologist who warned Dr. Anthony Fauci, the NIAID chief, about the COV-19 virus looking engineered in a laboratory.

In one email exchange on January 31, 2020, just before midnight, the immunologist from Scripps Research Institute, Kristian Anderson, sent the first message. Anderson warned Fauci COV appears to have possibly been manipulated in a laboratory.

He wrote, “The unusual features of the virus make up a really small part of the genome (<0.1%) so one has to look really closely at all the sequences to see that some of the features (potentially) look engineered.”

On February 1st, Fauci held a conference call with top virologists. The discussion has been hidden from the public — redacted. The call was linked to a document titled, ‘Coronavirus, sequence comparison.”

One of the virologists on the call was Jeremy Ferrar who passed on an article from ZeroHedge which described a study indicating the SARS CoV-2 was “potentially engineered.” The article suggested the virus might have been created as a bioweapon.

Two months later, Anderson published a paper claiming COV originated naturally. Immediately after, he received a multi-million dollar NIH grant.

Anderson has been rapidly deleting tweets and now his Twitter page is gone.

Jack Posobiec suggests the reason for deletion:

Anderson has since suggested in tweets that it was an initial concern but he changed his mind. It’s not a massive cover-up. Even if that were the case, it doesn’t change the fact that on April 17, 2020, Fauci insisted coronavirus originated from nature, without any investigation or any evidence. At the time, there was zero evidence it went from a bat or a pangolin to a human, but there was evidence it came from a lab.

The one thing that is certain is that Dr. Fauci lied to Senator Paul while under oath. Here’s more proof:

