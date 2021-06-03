Dr. Fauci’s lies in early 2020 stopped all investigation of the virus origins



















White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci’s recently released emails prove that he knew the Wuhan Institute of Virology was carrying out a dangerous gain of function research, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) charged Wednesday night.

“The emails paint a disturbing picture, a disturbing picture of Dr. Fauci, from the very beginning, worrying that he had been funding gain of function research,” Paul told Fox News’s “The Ingraham Angle”, “and he knows it to this day, but hasn’t admitted it.”

Paul, who has repeatedly tried to bring out the truth in hearings with Dr. Fauci, was referring to a Feb. 1, 2020 email Fauci sent to his top deputy at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Hugh Auchincloss.

Dr. Fauci is a dishonest, political bureaucrat. He supported the dangerous experiments that might have made COV possible.

From day one, Fauci was worried Americans would discover COV came from the Wuhan lab. He was likely worried because he knew the NIH-funded gain-of-function research in Wuhan.

The emails prove that Fauci lied about this under oath.

In one exchange on January 31, 2020, just before midnight, an immunologist from Scripps Research Institute, Kristian Anderson, sent the first message. Anderson warned Fauci COV appears to have possibly been manipulated in a laboratory.

He wrote, “The unusual features of the virus make up a really small part of the genome (<0.1%) so one has to look really closely at all the sequences to see that some of the features (potentially) look engineered.”

Fauci answered back, “Thanks, Kristian. Talk soon on the call.”

That’s when Fauci sent an urgent, somewhat desperate email to his deputy, Hugh Auchincloss. He wrote, “IMPORTANT” in caps in the subject line.

“Hugh, it is essential that we speak this A.M. Keep your cell phone on. I have a conference call at 7:45 AM with Azar. It likely will be over at 8:45 AM. Read this paper as well as the e-mail that I will forward to you now. You will have tasks today that must be done. Thanks, Tony.”

Attached to that email was a document entitled, “Baric, Shi et al – Nature medicine – SARS Gain of function.pdf.

Ralph Baric is the US virologist who collaborated with the CCP bat lady Dr. Shi. Baric had cooperated with Wuhan and Shi in what appears to be gain-of-function experiments.

Dr. Fauci lied about that under oath during Dr. Paul’s grilling.

On February 1st, Fauci held a conference call with top virologists. The discussion has been hidden from the public. It has been redacted. The call was linked to a document titled, ‘Coronavirus, sequence comparison.”

One of the virologists on the call was Jeremy Ferrar who passed on an article from ZeroHedge which described a study indicating there were possibly four HIV insertions in the SARS CoV-2. The article suggested the virus might have been created as a bioweapon.

That is a very plausible explanation. Don’t forget that the CCP was allowing Chinese nationals to travel the world during the pandemic when they weren’t allowed to travel within their own country.

It makes more sense than saying it came from a Pangolin without a shred of evidence. One of the reasons our FB Capitalism page was likely taken down is because we brought this up on Facebook. That and the election killed our page with nearly one million ‘likes’ and one million ‘followers.’

Fact-checkers would not allow any talk of the virus as man-made.

In April 2020, Fauci said conclusively that the virus could not have been man-made and there is no way it could have been known so early on.

Then the Dr. Daszak ‘thank you’ came in. Daszak had complained that Fox News was targeting their funding for experiments. Fauci followed up by coming out publicly saying it jumped naturally from an animal to a human. Most of the email is redacted under FOIA B 7A, which suggests a criminal investigation. But it’s unlikely this corrupt administration will enforce anything criminal from the Left.

Tony also lied about the vaccine immunity and masks.

Tucker had former NY Times reporter Alex Berenson on to discuss it, and he makes a great point. He asked people to think back to January and February 2020 with predictions of 10 million people who might die in the US alone.

He said, “if you’re Tony Fauci, you know what the risk is.” Any idea that he supported gain of function that might have caused this — “you’re going to be tarred and feathered.”

“There’s still a tremendous amount we don’t know,” and we may never know, because of the lies and the fact that no one was allowed to talk about it.

“At best, you have a guy who didn’t want this investigated,” he said. He added that Fauci had Anderson of Scripps publish an article debunking the theory of the virus being man-made to stop any investigation.

“And now it may be too late.”

