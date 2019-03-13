Virtue Signallers Pummel Olivia Jade Over Parents’ Arrests

The YouTube star daughter of actress Lori Loughlin is getting trashed online over the cheating scandal and some unfortunate comments she made about being forced to attend college — USC — when she only wants to go to parties. She took those comments back before her mother, father, and forty others were arrested in a college cheating scam.

Olivia Jade Giannulli’s parents were charged Tuesday for paying $500,000 to get her and her 20-year-old sister Isabella into the University of Southern California.

She’s sponsored on YouTube by a number of famous companies, like Sephora and Smashbox, as she talks makeup tips on YouTube. The mob is demanding the companies withdraw their sponsorship.

The kid lied, pretended she was on Crew to get into the school, according to media reports.

One of her most unfortunate comments was about her father. She said he “faked his way” through school by using tuition money to start his design business.

At 19, she has about 2 million YouTube subscribers, 1.3 million Instagram followers, and 182,000 Twitter followers. They will likely soon go away. She has disabled comments on YouTube and dropped the videos with her anti-college comments. Her mother Lori Loughlin has closed all her social media accounts.

These people are going to suffer greatly and the virtue signallers are out en masse. Why stomp on someone when they’re down? Especially someone who is only 19 and who has such a long way to fall.

In general, some of the colleges plan to pull any student who is in the pipeline because of this cheating scandal, and they will look carefully at students who are in the schools now or who graduated. That’s getting a little ridiculous.

THE UNFORTUNATE TWEETS

