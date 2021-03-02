WA Supreme Court Legalizes Drugs and it’s retroactive!









Judge Lisa Paglisotti routinely releases suspects accused of serious crimes on their own personal recognizance. She is dangerous.

In just the last week, Paglisotti released another three suspects: one for a high-profile drug ring and another two for armed robbery.

The judge, a former prosecutor, has a history of releasing dangerous suspects. It’s unclear what it takes to keep criminals in jail when they appear in front of her.

It gets worse. The lawmakers in the state indirectly legalized all drugs.

If the criminal possesses drugs and doesn’t know it, then the criminal goes free. Prosecutors must prove “intent.”

Who can prove intent? You can’t. So the State Supreme Court ruling legalizes drugs and it’s retroactive. All of those criminals will likely be released or resentenced, maybe by a Judge Paglisotti.

Watch:

The WA Supreme Court effectively legalized drugs in a stunning & dangerous decision. Thousands of violent felons, like child rapists, could be released as a result. I explained on @ffweekend from #CPAC2021 with Pete Hegseth, @RCamposDuffy & @willcain. https://t.co/fmGPcj54mg — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) February 27, 2021

