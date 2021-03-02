Sleepy Joe hits 60% approval in a new poll









The Hill reports that our doddering old fool of a dictator Joe has hit 60% approval in the latest poll. That means the 81 million alleged voters still love him. This is according to a new Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey released exclusively to The Hill on Monday.

The article boasts: Biden’s initial approval numbers are markedly higher than those of former President Trump when he first took office.

They think we’re really stupid, or, is the country this far gone thanks to a corrupt media?

Only about 39 percent of respondents said they disapprove of the job Biden is doing in the White House, according to the poll.

WHAT DEMENTED JOE CAN DO FOR YOU

He is setting up reparations, plans to destroy the country with a bill he supports — HR1, will take our guns away, will give us communist healthcare, plans to spend trillions ala Cloward and Piven, will destroy our energy sector and put the destructive, moronic green new deal in place. Don’t forget the flooding of our country with anonymous foreigners to take our place. The mentally deficient old fool will take away our free speech and destroy any conservative who gets in his way. He’s the man!

Let’s not forget that they are erasing the voices of all Republicans. He is also erasing jobs!

REPUBLICANS LOVE HIM TOO

According to Harvard, nearly one-third of GOP voters — 31 percent — said they approve of Biden’s handling of his job, along with an overwhelming number of [communist] Democrats.

The poll: Overall, 55 percent of respondents said they approve of the Democratic Party, marking a 7-point increase since January when slightly less than half of those surveyed gave the party a positive review.

It continues: Approval of the GOP, meanwhile, is trailing that of the Democrats, coming in at 44 percent, according to the survey.

Why not? Keep sending those checks and we will surrender all our freedoms. Sure, makes sense.

They probably polled most Democrats in cities.

HONEYMOON?

“Unlike Trump, president Biden is having a honeymoon along with the Democrats,” Mark Penn, the director of the Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey, said. “The country is turning to them and giving them the opportunity to get the country vaccinated and the economy moving. It’s not the biggest of honeymoons but it’s still a real opportunity for the party and presidency to grow.”

There’s also been a positive shift in the overall direction of the country since Biden entered the White house. Forty-seven percent still believe the country is headed in the wrong direction, though that’s down from 63 percent in January. Conversely, the percentage of voters who say the country is on the right track rose from 27 percent last month to 43 percent in late February.

Americans are apparently happy with the economy and the 12 million out of work. They must love socialism, the path to communism.

Related