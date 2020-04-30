WA tried to release worst serial killer in nation’s history, missed by one vote

The State of Washington, controlled by the hard left, was only one vote away from releasing the “Green River Killer” so he wouldn’t be in danger of catching the virus.
We wouldn’t him to get sick or die, would we guys?
In a 5-4 decision last Thursday, the Washington State Supreme Court narrowly denied a petition that would have released thousands of inmates from state prisons — including some who committed serious violent crimes such as assault, rape, and murder.
Infamous serial killer Gary Ridgeway was among the criminals scheduled for release, a stunning report by PJ Media noted.
Ridgeway, also known as “the Green River Killer,” was sentenced to 500 years in prison in 2003 after being convicted of murdering 49 women, many of whom were prostitutes, in the 1980s and 1990s. He later confessed to murdering upward of 80 women.
Democrats claim to care about women, but not when it comes to releasing their precious criminals.
His body count is unrivaled by any serial killer in history.
He was caught with DNA and if you didn’t know what he had done, “you would like him.”
A quick clip:
A fascinating documentary:
Shocking article….let murders and rapists etc. out of prison and unleash them on society? What is the left thinking? Is this a new weapon to unleash on us? Maybe the unleashed prisons will get paid “per body” and then get let go again? Sounds like a bad movie script but hey, I put nothing past the hard left. My thought is this. Leave the prisoners in prison. Do not let anyone visit the prisoners as they might be carrying the virus thus each prison would be a ‘stay at home’ situation. The rest of the country is being asked to stay at home and practice social distancing. I can bet the employees at the prisons protect themselves from the virus and with this, how many of these employees have died from the virus? Narry a one? Keep these violet misfits in prison where they belong or there will be a lot more incidences as in N.Y. where prisoners were let out and committed rape and murder soon after release.
Bad ideas like this are concocted by those that hate American citizens and America in general.