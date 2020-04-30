WA tried to release worst serial killer in nation’s history, missed by one vote

The State of Washington, controlled by the hard left, was only one vote away from releasing the “Green River Killer” so he wouldn’t be in danger of catching the virus.

We wouldn’t him to get sick or die, would we guys?

In a 5-4 decision last Thursday, the Washington State Supreme Court narrowly denied a petition that would have released thousands of inmates from state prisons — including some who committed serious violent crimes such as assault, rape, and murder.

Infamous serial killer Gary Ridgeway was among the criminals scheduled for release, a stunning report by PJ Media noted.

Ridgeway, also known as “the Green River Killer,” was sentenced to 500 years in prison in 2003 after being convicted of murdering 49 women, many of whom were prostitutes, in the 1980s and 1990s. He later confessed to murdering upward of 80 women.

Democrats claim to care about women, but not when it comes to releasing their precious criminals.

His body count is unrivaled by any serial killer in history.

He was caught with DNA and if you didn’t know what he had done, “you would like him.”

A quick clip:

A fascinating documentary: