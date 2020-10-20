“Wakes up, makes coffee, opens Twitter, sees #MeToobin trending”

Jeffrey Toobin was caught with his junk out of his pants during a zoom call. The New Yorker suspended him and he took a leave from CNN to “rest.” It’s not over since he did more than expose himself.
The reason #MeToobin is trending is because some are running to his defense as if he is a victim.
Do you think Toobin can survive this? I never watch him or read anything by him so I can’t say. Personally, I never want to see his face or any part of him again.
But, but, he needs help, you know, man?
If you’re that desensitized to where you masturbate during work, you have a real problem.
We need to call masturbation addiction what it is….. A mental health issue.
Jeffrey Toobin needs help and rehab.#MeToobin #JeffreyToobin
Everybody apparently masturbates on zoom work calls. Who knew? Where have I been?
One of American culture’s worst qualities, and a key contributor to problems like mass incarceration, is our propensity to punish and humiliate people with little regard to proportionality.
Get out with this ridiculous Occam’s Razor horseshit. Everyone got the Don’t-jerk-off-at-work memo. There’s no excuse except for white make arrogance and privilege. #MeToobin
Some are getting all philosophical and are referencing Occam’s Razor.
The thread has become a joke. Will Toobin ever recover? We don’t know but PeeWee Herman tried for decades after jerking off in a movie theater showing an X-rated film. I don’t feel sorry for Toobin, he is a sexual harasser, but I do feel sorry for his family.
Some Jokes
Hmm who is going to replace him on erection day, I mean election day? #MeToobin
Now trending: #MeToobin
#MeToobin Toobin wanted to sue over his suspension, but his lawyer said it wouldn’t stand up in court.
Sooooo…in retrospect – was @JeffreyToobin actually not wearing pants and playing with himself in all of his “on air” interviews? #MeToobin seems to have been something all @CNN male “correspondents” probably do…since they don’t actually do any reporting… https://t.co/Jm69xJGkWQ
You know it’s pretty bad when The Juice is roasting you. OJ Simpson got jokes this morning, 😆 https://t.co/PFSHLHkumm
Wakes up. Makes coffee. Opens Twitter. Sees #metoobin trending.😶#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/EjQBzVd1EA
Would you like to buy a vowel? #MeToobin 😂 pic.twitter.com/fIlnKxDIza
Jeffrey Toobin in a zoom meeting#MeToobin pic.twitter.com/APG8dHlIn7
And this accusation of sexual predation…
Use the I forgot the cam was on excuse or I was just really exuberant and exhilarated that day.
I didn’t really have sex with that woman could work. Maybe smoke a cigar.
Pee Wee Herman! That show was always full of double entendre and Dottie was so hot!
I love the 80s Big Adventure movie with Large Marge the trucker and the scene with him dancing on the bar at the biker club to Tequila still cracks me up even now.
I felt sorry for him to be honest because he pissed all it away just to punch the clown in some dingy theater but it was before the porno fountain known as the internet came along.