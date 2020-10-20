“Wakes up, makes coffee, opens Twitter, sees #MeToobin trending”

Jeffrey Toobin was caught with his junk out of his pants during a zoom call. The New Yorker suspended him and he took a leave from CNN to “rest.” It’s not over since he did more than expose himself.

The reason #MeToobin is trending is because some are running to his defense as if he is a victim.

Do you think Toobin can survive this? I never watch him or read anything by him so I can’t say. Personally, I never want to see his face or any part of him again.

But, but, he needs help, you know, man?

If you’re that desensitized to where you masturbate during work, you have a real problem. We need to call masturbation addiction what it is….. A mental health issue. Jeffrey Toobin needs help and rehab.#MeToobin #JeffreyToobin — Big Lucy (@Kingdolomite) October 20, 2020

Everybody apparently masturbates on zoom work calls. Who knew? Where have I been?

One of American culture’s worst qualities, and a key contributor to problems like mass incarceration, is our propensity to punish and humiliate people with little regard to proportionality. — German Lopez (@germanrlopez) October 19, 2020

Get out with this ridiculous Occam’s Razor horseshit. Everyone got the Don’t-jerk-off-at-work memo. There’s no excuse except for white make arrogance and privilege. #MeToobin — Keekeedeek (@keekeedeek) October 20, 2020

Some are getting all philosophical and are referencing Occam’s Razor.

The thread has become a joke. Will Toobin ever recover? We don’t know but PeeWee Herman tried for decades after jerking off in a movie theater showing an X-rated film. I don’t feel sorry for Toobin, he is a sexual harasser, but I do feel sorry for his family.

Some Jokes

Hmm who is going to replace him on erection day, I mean election day? #MeToobin — Mark C (@TTKKane) October 20, 2020

And this accusation of sexual predation…