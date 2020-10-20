Anthony ‘T-Dog’ Weiner admits he won’t run for Congress

Former congressman Anthony Weiner isn’t running for Congress anytime soon and is aware of it.

“I am not going to be on the ballot anytime,” Weiner, 56, admitted to NBC New York’s Andrew Siff.

The Post exclusively reported last month that the former Democratic politician had re-emerged as the CEO of a company that makes countertops out of broken glass.

Weiner’s serial sexting cost him his political career and later sent him to prison. He took the outlet on a tour of IceStone’s factory in the Brooklyn Navy Yard and detailed how he’s changed.

“I’m an embodiment of the idea that people sometimes redefine themselves,” he said.

“We don’t want to be judged by our worst moments,” Weiner added. “We want to be judged by whether we get up from those worst moments.”

With various aliases, Weiner texted with young girls. His wife, Huma Abedin, Hillary’s top aide, divorced him. Abedin, 44, filed for divorce in 2017 — the same day Weiner pleaded guilty to sexting a 15-year-old girl, capping his stunning fall from grace and landing him a 21-month prison sentence.

Weiner, now a registered sex offender, was spotted out with Abedin and their son Jordan on a stroll through Manhattan last month.

He was caught serial sexting twice, and the second time did him in. One of his handles was Carlos Danger, and another was T-dog.

In addition, hundreds of Hillary emails, most classified, were found on the laptop he used for his pedo-pornication.

“With full knowledge that he was communicating with a real 15-year-old girl, the defendant asked her to engage in sexually explicit conduct via Skype and Snapchat, where her body was on display, and where she was asked to sexually perform for him,” the prosecution wrote.

In three video chat sessions, Weiner “used graphic and obscene language to ask the minor victim to display her naked body and touch herself, which she did,” prosecutors wrote.

Weiner even sent the teen pornography and used the alias “T-Dog.”

He apologized and cried in court. Getting caught and going to prison to do hard time is difficult. Before that, however, he tried to blame the 15-year-old.