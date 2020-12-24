WaPo cartoonist steals from the Nazis to depict GOP who ‘collaborated’ with Trump as ‘rats’

In a Washington Post cartoon published on Sunday, Ann Telnaes, the editorial cartoonist at the Post, depicts Republicans who “collaborated” with the president in contesting the 2020 election results as vile rats. It’s exactly the type of propaganda dished out by the Nazis.

“All of the state’s attorneys general and US Congress members who collaborated with President Trump in his attempt to subvert the Constitution and stay in power,” Telnaes wrote along with the rats. She named all the rats to target them.

Telnaes disagrees with them so she will put these people in danger with her hateful depiction.

It’s pure hate.

She listed the names of her targets of hate below each rat:

Responses from The Washington Post readers was what you might expect, although there were some who rejected the hate and the anti-Semitic nature of the cartoon. Adolf Hitler used to say Jews were ‘rats’ that had to be exterminated.

A few of the responses at WaPo:

Anne Telnaes is a brilliant, inspired artist and a true friend of our democracy.

What an accurate picture. Thank you for depicting them as they are!

Can you sell a laminated poster of that online? 🙂

The extremist Republicans aren’t a race or a religion. They are an ideology, and a destructive, evil one. LIKE the Nazis. And they are trying to destroy the right of American to choose their own leader. That’s makes them UN-AMERICAN SCUM. Every one of them. Ms. Telnaes is absolutely right. NO, we DON’T have to nice to fascists.

This is after the Democrats spent four years trying to topple the administration. President Trump is apparently not allowed to exhaust all his legal options after an obviously corrupt election.

Rep. Biggs was appalled:

“Today’s Washington Post depiction of Republicans as ‘rats’ was reprehensible,” wrote Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ).

“Democrats and their allies in the media can’t win the war of ideas, so they resort to dangerous and despicable personal attacks that purposefully endanger the freedom of their political opponents.”

.@AnnTelnaes has illustrated all of the state attorneys general and U.S. Congress members who collaborated with Trump in his attempt to subvert the Constitution and stay in office: https://t.co/kxOhAYWmSj — Washington Post Opinions (@PostOpinions) December 21, 2020

It’s Nazi propaganda and hate. What a disgrace.

WaPo prints cartoon straight from anti-semitic Nazi propaganda. Dehumanizes @realDonaldTrump supporters as rats. pic.twitter.com/qLRYb435UT — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) December 20, 2020