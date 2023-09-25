WaPo Tries to Cancel Dave Portnoy: Pizza Makers Strike Back

The Washington Post tried to stir up a boycott of Dave Portnoy’s One Bite Pizza Festival, by reporting on every negative piece of gossip they could find on him.

Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports called the Washington Post reporter he heard was writing a hit piece on him without contacting him for his side of the story. WaPo had two authors on the hit – Emily Heil and Tim Carman. Portnoy called Emily and taped her. She soon showed herself to be a soulless weasel. Heil kept insisting it’s honest journalism, not a hit piece.

Emily claimed she was planning to speak with him the next day – the day the article would go to print. After he exposed her as a snake, he made an appointment to speak the next day at 10. Heil canceled that morning and said they could speak at 5, only a few hours before print, so Portnoy refused.

The hit piece was written, but despite WaPo’s best efforts, they failed, and his One Bite Pizza Fest was a hit. WaPo reported a fake story about backlash and clearly wanted the pizza festival boycotted. But the pizza owners love Dave Portnoy because he helped them during the pandemic. He saved hundreds of businesses.

WaPo headlined the story, Pizzerias navigate buzz, backlash around Dave Portnoy’s pizza festival. Even though Emily Heil claimed it was not a hit piece, she jumped right to accusations of misogyny, homophobia, and racism. By the end, it took you on an endless tour of Dave Portnoy’s so-called controversies, highlighting his alleged bullying tactics.

But at least it wasn’t a hit piece, right, weasels?

The @washingtonpost just cancelled the 10am call. Shocker. They proposed 5pm instead. I said 10am or nothing. They refused. What could suddenly be more important than this? The article has to come out Friday. So they’d leave themselves a few hours before going to print? https://t.co/qPQ77bXLcG — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) September 20, 2023

So, WaPo failed, and they look like weasels. They can’t cancel people so easily anymore. If you fight back, you can beat them.

Five thousand showed up in the pouring rain!

5000 people in the pouring rain. Thank you to every pizza place who participated. Thank you to every sponsor who was part of it. Thank you to every person who showed up. Despite the rain today was the greatest pizza event of all time. Pizza is love #OneBiteFest pic.twitter.com/u33UxRAiwN — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) September 24, 2023

Thank you thank you thank you to all the pizzerias, all the sponsors and all the people who showed up to our inaugural pizzafest @OneBiteFest pic.twitter.com/PJHN04lEym — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) September 25, 2023

Pizzamakers are the best!

.@GrippoPeter from Brooklyn Square was getting calls all week harassing him for participating in @OneBiteFest, so he started calling them back and giving them a taste of their own medicine pic.twitter.com/O4wqqKIvfj — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) September 23, 2023

We’re all on to you, baby.

New York Times reporter trying to play nice to my face. I know they’re nothing but bad news pic.twitter.com/JcERlGvpFE — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) September 23, 2023

Great moment at @OneBiteFest. My hometown pizza Monte’s (who I gave a 10 to) FaceTimed their dad who was sick and couldn’t make it to tell him how much of a hit their pizza was pic.twitter.com/mY7ngM1mZ1 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) September 23, 2023

