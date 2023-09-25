US Taxpayers Fund Ukraine Bureaucrats, Tatiana’s Knitwear, a Dog

US taxpayers fund Ukraine’s government bureaucrats, farmers’ seeds and fertilizers (while John Kerry is talking about shutting down, farmers in the US), small businesses like Tatiana’s Knitwear, and every 1st responder, and we will fund them all if the US government shuts down.

SPEND, SPEND, SPEND, BUT NOT ON MAUI OR E. PALESTINE

In addition to weapons and cash, the US buys seeds and fertilizer for Ukraine’s farmers, pays the salaries of 57,000 first responders, and subsidizes small businesses. CBS News just found this out.

The U.S. also funds the divers clearing unexploded ammunition from the country’s rivers – to make them safe again for swimming and fishing.

US taxpayers pay the salary of Joy, the rescue dog.

Russia’s invasion shrank Ukraine’s economy by about a third. They were surprised to find that to keep it afloat, the U.S. government subsidizes small businesses…

For example, we support Tatiana Abramova’s knitwear company.

America has pumped nearly $25 billion of non-military aid into Ukraine’s economy since the invasion began – and you can see it working at the bustling farmers market on John McCain Street in central Kyiv.

60 Minutes discovered the U.S. is financing more than weapons in Ukraine. The government is buying seeds/fertilizer for farmers, paying the salaries of 57,000 first responders and subsidizing small businesses. https://t.co/vKWwWDqUwM pic.twitter.com/BxXItNgQce — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) September 24, 2023

AMERICA LAST GRAHAM

Sen. Lindsey Graham: People ask me, “Is it worth it?” Here’s what we’ve gotten for our investment. We haven’t lost one soldier. We reduced the combat power of the Russian army by 50%, and not one of us has died in that endeavor. This is a great deal for America.

Holly Williams: You’ve previously said that it’s the best money we’ve ever spent. That still true?

Sen. Lindsey Graham: Since we helped Churchill stand up to the Nazis.

[But…but Nazis are in the Ukraine army, not Russia’s. They’re even honored in Canada until they’re caught.]

They called Ukraine a young democracy that is corrupt. However, Zelensky imprisons people who disagree with him, including priests, business people, and reporters, cancels elections, eliminates all parties but his, and drags people off the street to fight. They are also followers of Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum, which makes them globalists.

Samantha Power was thrilled recently when the US set the Ukrainian government up with an e-governance app that can surveil every Ukrainian. Does that sound like democracy?

WE PAY THE BUREAUCRATS

CBS failed to mention we pay the salaries of government officials. In one package alone, we provided $500 million for the Ukraine bureaucrats.

[In one $2.6 billion package],”$500 million in direct economic assistance from U.S. taxpayers to Ukraine for the purpose of paying Ukrainian government salaries, pensions, and other programs.

“The needs of Ukraine are urgent, and we plan to deploy this direct aid to Ukraine as soon as possible to be used on most urgent needs,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said. “We know this is only the beginning of what Ukraine will need to rebuild.”

In total, Biden has sent billions to Ukraine officials to run the government, not to Maui, to Ukraine.

If the government shuts down, US Border Patrol won’t be paid, but Ukraine employees will! Democrats saw to it using USAID.

