War on Donald Trump

Mark Levin’s monologue last night addressed the war against Donald Trump even though he’s currently a private citizen. They don’t want him to run again or have any clout in the Republican Party which Mitch McConnell wants too.

In the two parts, he goes over the political-appointed prosecutors who have no intention of doing justice. Four investigations are ongoing against Donald Trump and they are only political, Levin says.

Levin delves into the J6 committee, calling it a politburo. He explained that it’s unAmerican.

We now know that Hillary Clinton, the DNC, and Perkins Coie were behind the fraudulent Russia schemes, he said.

Levin also addressed Mark Zuckerberg.

Levin also found the leaked McCarthy tapes highly unethical.

Related