DHS Is Preparing for 540K Illegal Immigrants a Month

On CNN’s “The State of Our Union”, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told Dana Bash that since Sept 2021, DHS has been preparing to start handling and processing 18,000 illegal aliens per day – 540,000 a month – as soon as CDC Title 42 is lifted.

We’re talking 3 million people by the November election. Roughly ten million anonymous people have poured into the country under Joe Biden. We could have 30 million by 2024. That’s the population of Texas. They are stealing our votes – diluting them with foreigners.

It won’t take long for Democrats to insist that they be given asylum. Actually, Mayorkas called for it today.

Anyone who has noticed how close the elections have become in red states knows that they probably have the numbers for a permanent electoral majority.

You’ve seen how they rule. They have no regard for Americans’ rights or freedom.

In this clip, Mayorkas claims they are prepared for the onslaught [but Border Patrol has said they won’t be able to handle it].

Watch:

Look at the population of the states to see what this influx means. Massive immigration without assimilation does not work.

