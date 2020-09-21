War vet kills himself after the mob demands ‘justice’ for BLM attacker

A pro-Trump Nebraska bar owner, Jake Gardner, committed suicide after he was charged for fatally shooting a black rioter who vandalized his business in May.

The attacker, 22-year-old James Scurlock was on Gardner’s back choking him when he was shot. This was after Gardner fired two warning shots.

KETV NewsWatch7confirmed 38-year-old Jake Gardner shot himself to death outside a medical clinic in Portland. He had been warned to not go back to Omaha for his safety.

CLEAR CASE OF SELF-DEFENSE

Gardner’s attorneys said he was a decorated veteran of multiple tours in Iraq. He suffered two traumatic brain injuries. Gardner said he felt like he was in a war zone the night of Scurlock’s death, Dornan said. Gardner’s PTSD was kicking in at the time.

“I want to make it very clear that this was a clear case of self-defense,” Dornan said, describing Gardner as cooperative with police.

Dornan said that Gardner left Omaha following Scurlock’s death amid death threats, and went to California.

“The grand jury indictment was a shock to him,” he said. “He was really shook up.”

The attorney said Gardner was difficult to reach due to the fires in California, but that he did intend to return to Omaha. He was going to return with a fellow veteran, Dornan said.

Attorney Tom Monaghan said that social media convicted Gardner before the grand jury indicted him.

THE LIES ON [@JACK’S] SOCIAL MEDIA

“There’s no way to defend the lies on social media. When you respond, you only make it worse,” he said. “We have to stop the lies.”

On May 30, Gardner was confronted and attacked by a Black Lives Matter mob outside Gardner’s Hive bar amid protests in the Old Market in downtown Omaha.

When he was knocked to the ground, Gardner fired two warning shots in an attempt to rise to his feet, prosecutors cited. Then a scuffle broke out with 22-year-old James Scurlock choking him before Gardner shot Scurlock dead. The black rioter had repeatedly broken windows to Gardner’s bar and other neighboring businesses.

INDICTED FOR SELF-DEFENSE

Gardner was indicted by a grand jury on counts of manslaughter, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, attempted first-degree assault, and terrorist threats.

The terrorist, of course, was Scurlock.

Douglas County District Attorney Don Kleine originally ruled the case an act of self-defense and decided not to pursue charges after reviewing the video of the incident and witness statements. Kleine determined that Scurlock jumped on Gardner’s back and began choking him, the New York Post reported.

Then BLM activists swarmed to the district attorney’s house in July, demanding so-called justice for Scurlock. Kleine submitted to the whims of the mob.

LOOK WHO LED THE GRAND JURY

Frederick Franklin, a veteran federal prosecutor who once served as president of the Midlands Bar Association of black attorneys, was named to lead the grand jury investigation. Nothing suspicious — like a set up — there. A retired judge signed off on the warrant.

A GoFundMe was launched to raise money for Gardner’s defense, but the page was deleted by the fundraising platform. His family and friends believed that his bail was expected to be set at $1 million.

