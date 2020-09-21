Pelosi has ‘arrows in her quiver’ to stop President from filling RBG’s seat

Will Nancy Pelosi impeach the President or Attorney General Bill Barr to keep the GOP from appointing a Chief Justice? Insane, you say? Well, it is what George Stephanopoulos asked Speaker Pelosi today.

As crazy as the question is, the answer Ms. Pelosi gave is to accept it as normal. She said she has secret arrows in her quiver.

What will she do? Set off a nuclear bomb?

I’m a little worried, can Nancy get access to the nuclear codes?

Watch:

UNHINGED: Former Clinton aide George Stephanopoulos floats impeaching @realDonaldTrump or AG Bill Barr to Nancy Pelosi to prevent Trump from filling the vacancy on the Supreme Court. Pelosi: “We have our options. We have arrows in our quiver that I’m not about to discuss…” pic.twitter.com/YHLx6j0T13 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 20, 2020

Just think, if they impeach Trump and Pence, she could be your president.

No arrows are coming out of her quiver just yet but her elevator doesn’t reach the top floor:

Is Pelosi transforming into Joe Biden? pic.twitter.com/wYxNcFOWab — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 20, 2020