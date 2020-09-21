Pelosi has ‘arrows in her quiver’ to stop President from filling RBG’s seat

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Will Nancy Pelosi impeach the President or Attorney General Bill Barr to keep the GOP from appointing a Chief Justice? Insane, you say? Well, it is what George Stephanopoulos asked Speaker Pelosi today.

As crazy as the question is, the answer Ms. Pelosi gave is to accept it as normal. She said she has secret arrows in her quiver.

What will she do? Set off a nuclear bomb?

I’m a little worried, can Nancy get access to the nuclear codes?

Watch:

Just think, if they impeach Trump and Pence, she could be your president.

No arrows are coming out of her quiver just yet but her elevator doesn’t reach the top floor:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply