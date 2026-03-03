Warmongers No More Thanks to TDS

Former Pro-Iran war conservatives, often called neocons, a pejorative term, are now anti-Iran war. We have a few examples here.

Trita Parsi, a pro-Iran activist, and pro-Palestine/Hamas Ben Rhodes will meet with the Congressional Progressive Caucus of Socialists and Communists this week on ways to oppose President Trump’s war on Iran.

They’re hoping this will sink Trump before the midterms, and it may well do so if he doesn’t end this soon and keep Israel constrained.

During Barack Obama’s reign, Bill Kristol wanted Obama to support the people of Iran by overthrowing the government of Iran. Parsi torched Kristol at the time.

Kristol loved war in general.

“This is going to be a two month war not a two year war” – Bill Kristol 2003 https://t.co/RIVFHi9p9g pic.twitter.com/prD5FlHNma — a newsman (@a_newsman) February 14, 2026

He is now condemning the war on Iran.

The people of Iran deserve to be free–but it’s increasingly clear the Trump administration doesn’t care about that. But as they back away from regime change, and since there was no real threat, what plausible or defensible case for the war remains?https://t.co/HxfajKBWt9 — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) March 2, 2026

Jennifer Rubin is also condemning it, whereas she once called for it.

“[Israel]…will at some point be forced to take military action, unless [the Obama administration] undergo[es] an epiphany and reverse[s] course. War is a horrid prospect, as is the potential for massive loss of life — but not as horrid as that of a nuclear-armed Iran,” wrote Jen Rubin in 2010. Rubin is now advancing the notion that Iran was no imminent threat.

Now:

For the sake of honesty, it’s not unconstitutional.

Max Boot once compared Iran to North Korea and opposed Barack Obama’s Iran deal. Now, Boot insists this war with Iran is unnecessary.

Max Boot, of all people: This is a war “in search of a justification … We know Iran wasn’t enriching uranium” pic.twitter.com/Ib3q6t39LR — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 3, 2026

Iran war hawks now condemn war on Iran partly because they have TDS.

How does this happen? How do conservatives end up supporting the far left? MTG now promotes the left’s causes and has caught the TDS bug after Mr. Trump insulted her. She doesn’t like anything Trump does, and she says he isn’t keeping his promises. Candace Owens went left, probably for the same reason she moved from the far left to the right and became pro-Israel years ago. And she has TDS and some kind of anti-Erika Kirk syndrome. They both want to destroy the administration by dividing MAGA.

Tucker just seems to hate Israel and war. Tucker was never really a conservative. He has always leaned heavily libertarian, from his time at CNN, MSNBC, and Fox. He seems to now be repulsed by any Christians supporting Israel. They are often called Christian Zionists, which is a pejorative term.

I don’t trust people who move quickly from right- wing positions to supporting the far left. Can we trust anyone?